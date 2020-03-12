Two former Missouri Southern employees got firsthand looks Thursday during one of the strangest days in college basketball history.
BIG 12 TOURNAMENT
Texas Tech and Texas were scheduled to start the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Tournament at the Sprint Center in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.
But 30 minutes before the 11:30 a.m. tipoff, the conference announced that the final three days of the tournament were being canceled because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Dennis Slusher, former sports information director at MSSU, is the official scorekeeper for the Big 12 Tournament. He filled the same role the previous week at the MIAA Tournament.
"It was just like you walk in on a shoot-around when I got there," Slusher said. "There were a scattering of fans. I think they allowed 125 per team. When I got there, it was probably 10:30 or so, and the talk was already circulating that it wasn't going to happen.
"I didn't hear any talk (Wednesday night). It didn't surprise me that that's the choice they made, particularly with the annoucement that came out of the mayor's office ... that shut down events with 1,000 people or more in the Kansas City area. Of course, they made the decision to limit the crowds (Thursday) during (Wednesday) night's games, which poor 'Fitz' (public address announcer Mark Fitzpatrick) got booed on that.
"I know one of the teams was on the floor when I got there, but I don't remember if both of them were. It just had the feel of a shoot-around. Sparse crowd ... of course, they sent the bands and cheerleaders and dance teams home. There was a bunch of people on media row, and they called the press conference at 11 to make the official announcement. Somebody came over and told Fitz before that they were going to pull the plug on it. So I ended up knowing before the announcement.
"It's kind of scary, particularly when you have a lot of people who are traveling from coast to coast. Even like the officials, how they have been zig-zagging all over the country. I would think it's pretty easy for something like that to jump from one state to another without much trouble."
BIG EAST TOURNAMENT
As tournaments across the country began to announce their cancellations, Creighton and St. John's began their Big East Tournament game at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Creighton and St. John's, coached by former Missouri and Arkansas coach Mike Anderson, played the first half in front of 200 fans from each team. But shortly after the half ended, both teams were notified that the game and the rest of the tournament were being called off.
"It's always great to be at the Garden," said Paul Lusk, an assistant at Creighton and former assistant at Missouri Southern. "But no fans and so much uncertainty ... are we going to play, are we not going to play. We had gone to the locker room and were starting to address the team about what was going on in the game. Shortly after that, they gave us the answer that everything was done. I kind of think the guys were relieved because there was so much uncertainty.
"Going into the game, I felt like there was no way we were going to play. I thought it could be canceled right before tipoff. If we did play, this might well be the last day of playing. I think the Big East tried to do the best job of gathering all the information. We found out literally right before tipoff a couple of the other conferences had canceled. We felt like this whole thing might be shut down pretty quick."
Before the game began, Lusk gave himself a tour of one of the country's most iconic arenas.
"I walked around the concourse to look at all the range of events that had been there," he said. "The remarkable pictures of everything that had been there, the music concerts to boxing events to great basketball games. It's incredible to be able to do that. The Garden is still a great venue without fans."
