As a Cranford High School (Cranford, New Jersey) graduate in 2018, Gordon Graceffo had one college offer on the table.
That scholarship was from Villanova University. Five years later, Graceffo has his sights set on reaching the Major League level for the St. Louis Cardinals.
In 2022, the 6-foot-4 power pitcher dominated at the High-A level with the Peoria Chiefs in the St. Louis Cardinals' organization.
Graceffo started eight games with Peoria and had a 3-2 record with an earned run average of 0.99. He threw 45 2/3 innings, allowed five earned runs on 27 hits and just one home run.
The right-hander struck out 56 batters and held opponents to a .170 batting average. His WHIP was .68.
"Yeah, starting in High-A I think was a really good learning process," Graceffo said. "Getting a little confidence to move up to Double-A. It was a big transition for me. I think the hitters in Double-A have a way better approach. Those are all guys that their organization thinks they can make it to the big leagues."
If those hitters in Double-A are guys that MLB organizations believe can make it to the top level one day, the Cardinals must feel the same about Graceffo.
"Our area scout really raised the flag on his competitiveness and truly the belief that more was coming," said Ryan Flores, St. Louis Cardinals' director of scouting. "Meaning, more velocity was coming. He was someone who seemed to be getting stronger and stronger as the season went. And it was so cool to see it actually play out that way as he gained velocity in our system."
Graceffo's numbers with the Springfield Cardinals weren't as dominant. But, as a 22-year-old, he still held his own.
He began his Double-A career at the Tulsa Drillers on May 27 with a seven-inning outing in which he surrendered six hits and two runs. In June, he added three more starts with at least six innings pitched and two runs or less allowed.
July and August saw some tough games for Graceffo. But September saw him settle in again. In three starts, he tossed 16 2/3 scoreless innings, struck out 22 batters and allowed just five hits while walking two batters and hitting two more.
Now, he's hoping he can build off of that late success and carry it into spring training and on to the big-league squad. Most of all, he's just glad the Cardinals have provided him the opportunity.
"It's an honor. Just to have the opportunity is amazing," Graceffo said during a stop in Joplin Saturday with the Cardinals Caravan. "I'm going to continue to do whatever I can to get there, I think the org knows that and I'm going to work as hard as possible to make it a reality.
"For the Cardinals to have that much confidence in me at a young age, it's very nice ... and I can't wait to get started."
An opportunity is how he's gotten to where he's at today. That one offer from the school in Pennsylvania.
"I loved it," Graceffo said about his time at Villanova. "I fell in love with the culture there, the coaching staff, my teammates and it was an amazing experience. It prepared me so much for this.
"It goes back to preparation and hard work. I wouldn't be where I am today without a lot of people. Including my family and a lot of my coaches and teammates."
He was first-team ABCA all-East region in his junior year and final season before entering the draft. He also picked up all-Big East second team honors that year while being named Big East pitcher of the week on March 8.
Graceffo also excelled in academics at the university and was named to the Big East all-academic team his freshman year and picked up honor roll mentions throughout all three years in school.
