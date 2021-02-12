Big first half boosts Lions past Griffons 103-94

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Playing their best 20 minutes of the season, Missouri Southern built a 31-point halftime lead but had to withstand Missouri Western’s big second half for a 103-94 victory in MIAA men’s basketball action Thursday night at the MWSU Fieldhouse.
Cam Martin and Christian Bundy combined for 51 points and 17 rebounds as the Lions (11-7) won their third straight game and handed the Griffons (8-8) their seventh consecutive loss.
The Lions moved alone into third place in the conference standings, one game ahead of Pittsburg State, which lost 87-75 at Northwest Missouri. The Lions play the No. 3 Bearcats on Saturday in Maryville.
Martin tallied 16 points in the first half and finished with 27, hitting 10 of 17 field goals, 3 of 6 3-pointers and 4 of 5 free throws. He also collected nine rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots.
“The second half we struggled to get him the basketball because of the fact they pressured us so far (outside),” Lions coach Jeff Boschee said on his postgame radio show. “In certain situations we did a good job of attacking it, but I felt we were a little too casual. So it was harder to get him the ball down in the post. We have to be better getting the ball where our money maker is and let him go to work.”
Bundy slammed home four dunks while scoring 24 points and snagging eight boards. He was 9 of 12 from the floor, hit his only 3-point attempt and 5 of 8 at the line.
“The first half he was doing a great job of being elusive on some of those ball screens, and our guys were finding him when he was diving out of them,” Boschee said. “We broke the press a couple of times and he got some easy buckets, and he hit a big 3. A lot of teams will sink off of him and try to guard Cam with two guys. When he can step out and make 3s, it makes us that more dangerous. He had a great game, and defensively I thought he was really good as well.”
Three more Lions reached double figures as Stan Scott had 13 points plus three assists, Winston Dessesow netted 12 points and Lawson Jenkins scored 11.
Tyrell Carroll popped in a career high 32 points — two more than he had last year against the Lions — to lead the Griffons. Reese Glover scored 21 — all in the second half — and Q Mays added 16.
The Lions scored the game’s first nine points — a bucket by Martin, 3-pointer by Bundy and two baskets inside by Scott — in a four-minute span.
After the Griffons scored, the Lions had a 10-0 burst that included back-to-back Martin treys and then an 11-0 spree that included three Bundy dunks for a 30-4 cushion.
Yagi Selcuk’s hook shot pushed the Lions’ lead to 30 points, 45-15, and it was 54-23 at halftime. The Lions blistered the nets at a 68% clip in the first half (23-of-34), including 5-of-10 from distance. The Lions also owned a 21-11 rebounding advantage over the Griffons, who made 10-of-26 shots (38%).
“That was fun to watch,” Boschee said. “We were locked in on both ends of the floor. They struggled getting shots. We were moving the basketball, making shots.”
After missing only 11 shots in the first half, the Lions misfired on their first five attempts in the second half while the Griffons hit 5-of-7 shots during a 17-4 burst that pared the Lions’ lead to 58-40 just over three minutes into the half.
Missouri Western continued to chip away, outscoring the Lions 22-14 in the last four minutes to get within nine points. The Griffons poured in 71 points in the second half, hitting 9-of-16 treys and 22-of-42 shots overall to the Lions’ 14-of-31 shooting. The Lions hit 57% for the game to the Griffons’ 47%.
“It was a bad second half. I understand, they scored 71, but it’s human nature,” Boschee said. “We have to keep our composure. They played a lot more aggressive on the defensive end. I thought they rattled us in the second half with their pressure and trapping us. We were too casual with it, not locked in mentally.
“But I’m proud. A win is a win. We made enough plays to hang on and win,” Boschee said. “We have to throw that second half away and take the first half with us to Northwest and hopefully pick up a big win.”
