KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Southern had five players in double-figures, but the Lions couldn't climb out of an early hole as Upper Iowa prevailed 96-83 to kick off the Central Region Tip Off Challenge on Friday afternoon inside Municipal Auditorium.
Upper Iowa (1-0) featured four different individuals in double-figures. Jareese Williams and Nick Reid combined for 49 points and 11 rebounds to pace the Peacocks.
Williams, a 6-foot-2 guard, tallied 16 points in the first half and finished with 29, hitting 5 of 14 field goals, 3 of 7 3-pointers and a perfect 16 of 16 in charities. Reid had 15 points alone in the first half and went for 20 total.
Joe Smoldt and Jake Hilmer chipped in 17 and 14 points, respectively.
Stan Scott was tops for the Lions (0-1) with 20 points and nine rebounds. RJ Smith added 16 points and pulled down eight boards, while Winston Dessesow had 15 points and six rebounds.
Reid nailed a triple to give Upper Iowa a 18-6 lead before the first media timeout at the 14:29 mark in the first half. That advantage swelled to 38-19 for the Peacocks when Williams sank back-to-back charities with 6:20 left in the opening half.
Southern responded with a 17-11 run after a jumper from Dessesow to trim the deficit to 47-36 at the 1:12 mark. However, Upper Iowa closed out the half with five unanswered points — a trio of free throws from Williams and a layup from Hilmer — to take a 52-36 lead into the break.
The Lions drew as close as 11 twice in the second half, but could not draw any closer the rest of the way.
Upper Iowa knocked down 45% of its shot, including 12 of 25 attempts from beyond the arc. The Peacocks also hit 94% (30 of 32) of their free throws.
MSSU shot 44% from the field and only 25% from 3. The Lions finished shooting 70% from the free throw line.
Southern concludes play in Kansas City against Southern Nazarene at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday.
