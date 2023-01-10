WEBB CITY, Mo. — Neosho, with a big scoring advantage in the fourth quarter, upended the host Webb City boys basketball team 54-41 on Tuesday.
After a 26-all deadlock at halftime and a one-point scoring difference in the third quarter, the Wildcats outscored the Cardinals 19-7 in the fourth period to put the game away.
Neosho guard Isaiah Green led all scorers with 26 points, while Wildcat teammate Kael Smith added 13.
Alex Martin and Barron Duda paced Webb City with 19 and 10 points, respectively.
Webb City (10-3) will host Branson at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Neosho hiked its record to 11-4.
