CARTHAGE, Mo. — The difference wound up coming down to the fourth and final quarter.

And the Webb City girls basketball team struck big.

The Cardinals (2-0) used a 16-4 fourth quarter to upend Waynesville 34-24 on Tuesday night to open play in the Carthage girls tournament.

Waynesville jumped out to a 8-3 start over Webb City and extended that lead to 17-9 at the break. But the Cardinals rally started in the third quarter when they outscored the Tigers 9-3 to trim the deficit to 20-17.

Kate Brownfield paced Webb City with 11 points, while Ripley Shanks added nine. Malorie Stanley contributed six points and Kylie Jennings had five.

Breona Hurd posted a team-high 11 points to lead Waynesville (0-1).

The Cardinals resume play in the Carthage tourney with a matchup against Sunrise Christian at 7 p.m. Thursday.

