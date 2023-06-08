ASBURY, Mo. — Mo-Kan Dragway heats up this weekend with $45,000 going to the most skilled racers during the Little Race on the Prairie, which begins on Friday and continues through Sunday.
All races are bracket races, which Mo-Kan General Manager Tyler West said is an inviting form of racing for many.
"The beautiful thing about bracket racing is it's not necessarily the fastest car that wins, it's the car and driver that's best put-together and knows their combination and can predict to the hundreth or thousandth of a second what their car is going to run."
West explained that with bracket racing, it is all about skill — not just driver skill, but mechanical skill, knowing that you have a proven combination of driver and mechanic, and that some races will be decided by less than a ten-thousandth of a second. West added that in addition to maintaining their vehicles between rounds, drivers need to have almost perfect reactions at the start to match their predicted run times.
"You'll see guys that are going 80 mph versus guys that are going 150," West said. "But it's all an even game because it's not the fastest car that wins, it's who knows their combination the best and who can have the best reaction time."
"This weekend is our second annual Little Race on the Prairie," West said. "It's a big-money bracket race so it draws racers from all over the Midwest to come and run for some big money. They'll be plenty of action to see all weekend long. Some of the best drag racers in the country will be here."
In addition to the big-money purses, the event also offers a lot for fans new and old.
"One of the cool things about dragracing, is that every ticket is a pit pass," West said. "It's not something you are going to get at football, baseball or at a NASCAR race."
West said many of the drivers will allow kids to check out their cars and sometimes sit inside their cars between races.
"It's very up close and personal compared to the tickets you buy to other events," West said. "We are a drag strip, but we are an entertainment venue first. You may not be into drag racing, but if you are looking for something to do, we are an entertainment venue and our job is to put entertainment out there on the racetrack. There's something out here for every one. It's a diverse enough collection of cars that everyone will find something they like."
He added that checking out the dragway can also be a way to spend an entire day with family or friends, whether they are experienced race fans or new to the sport.
"We have awesome concessions, but we are still an old-school facility that lets people bring in coolers and grills. No glass bottles is the only rule we have," West said.
Many fans enjoy packing picnic food, backing their trucks up to the fence and literally tailgating the entire day.
"It's kind of like going to a drive-in movie," West said. "
The three-day event kicks off Friday with a 32-Car Shootout at 7:30 p.m. that offers a $2,000 purse to the winner and a $1,000 prize for runner up. Drivers making the semifinals will receive $200. Gates open at 4 p.m. Entries for that event are filled.
On Saturday, there are two events, starting with a $5,000 first-place prize available to the winner. The runner up will receive $2,000, semifinalists $500, and $100 will be paid out to those with a fifth-round loss.
A 64-Car Shootout follows on Saturday at approximately 6 p.m. with $12,000 going to the winner and $3,000 to the runner up, $1,000 will go to semifinalists and $300 to each fourth-round loss. Entries are still available for both the $5,000 bracket races and the 64-car shootout. Entry for the $5,000 race is $125 or $225 for Saturday and Sunday. Entry for the 64-car shootout is $300. Gates open at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday with timed runs beginning at 10 a.m. and eliminations around noon.
Events conclude Sunday with another $5,000 payout going to the winner and $2,000 to the runner up. Semifinalists receive a $500 payout and those with a fifth-round loss will collect $100.
For more information and a complete list of events this summer, go to www.mokandragway.com
