Head coach John Blankenship apparently had all the right words at halftime.
The College Heights girls basketball team, which led 23-15 after two quarters, opened the second half on a 17-0 run and rolled to a 56-27 victory against visiting Purdy on Monday night in Joplin.
The Class 2 No. 5 Cougars improved to 3-2 with the win, while Purdy dropped to 0-6.
In the first half
College Heights took a 7-1 lead to start the game but couldn’t put the Eagles away. It was 11-9 after the first quarter, and the Cougars found themselves trailing in the second when Purdy’s Courtney Patterson scored to make it 13-12 at the 6:02 mark. The Eagles were scoreless on their next 11 possessions, though, with six turnovers.
Maddy Colin grabbed an offensive rebound and scored to give the Cougars a 14-13 lead, and they never trailed again. She led the team with seven points before half. Neither team shot well from the free throw line in the first half. College Heights made 3 of 10 attempts, and Purdy made 5 of 15.
In the second half
Again, Purdy went 11-straight possessions without scoring and committed five more turnovers during the stretch. For College Heights, Colin and Lauren Ukena combined to make three baskets on three possessions. Molly Long rebounded her own miss and scored. Libby Fanning had five points. Six different cougars scored. and that was just in the third quarter.
When Fanning scored at the 3:36 mark, College Heights led 40-15 and the game was all but over. It was 42-19 after three, and then the Cougars opened the fourth on an 8-1 run. College Heights was better at the line in the second half, making 4 of 6 chances. Purdy made 4 of 8.
Final stats
Colin led the Cougars with 13 points. Ukena scored 11 and had 11 steals and eight rebounds. Jayli Johnson scored 9 and recorded seven assists and two steals. Fanning added 8 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Molly Long had 11 rebounds and six steals. Kinley Marsh had three blocks.
What they’re saying
“We had a little talk at halftime for sure. Our defensive intensity wasn’t where it needed to be in the first half. Part of that was due to a little bit of foul trouble. We just weren’t moving our feet on the press, reaching too much. We had a little discussion about that at halftime and they responded well.”
— College Heights
coach John Blankenship
“Our team identity is our defense and our transition game. We get after it on defense and get some steals, it leads to our transition game and getting some high-percentage shots. We had some good looks in the first half but we were 25% from the floor in the first half. We picked that up, of course, in the second half. You start knocking down shots, it builds your intensity on defense a little bit. We saw a drastic transition in our defense the second half.”
— Blankenship
“We played hard in the first half. We got their best player in some foul trouble in the first half, which allowed us to stay in it. Right now, with a lot of injuries going on, we just kind of ran out of legs in the second half. They went on a run we just couldn’t recover from. That’s a good ball team and they started making a lot of those shots they were missing in the first half. Some defensive plays we were not hustling back on. Always things we can work on.”
— Purdy coach Drew Williams Up next: College Heights hosts New Covenant Academy at 6 p.m. Friday. There’s a road trip to Galena, Kansas, next Monday. The Cougars have two more home games this month: against Diamond on Dec. 16, and against Pierce City on Dec. 19.
