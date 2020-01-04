ST. LOUIS, Mo.—A strong second half propelled the Crowder College women’s basketball team to a 65-56 win over St. Louis Community College on Saturday afternoon.
Down 31-25 at halftime, the Lady Riders outscored the Archers 40-25 in the second half.
Crowder used an 18-10 third period to take a 43-41 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Riders closed out the game with a 22-15 final frame.
Makayla White scored 20 points to lead Crowder (10-6), while Teri Leaf added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Nathalia Silva contributed eight points, four assists and three steals, while Fiona Wilson had eight points and four steals. Maia Wright also grabbed seven boards.
St. Louis CC (5-7) received 22 points from Ronne'zja Elliott.
Crowder plays at North Arkansas at 6 on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.