PITTSBURG, Kan. — After being tied 23-23 at the break, the Joplin girls basketball team outscored Pittsburg 28-19 in the second half to earn a 51-42 victory on the road Thursday night.
It was a gutsy win, according to Joplin coach Luke Floyd.
"The girls came out and played a great game tonight," Floyd said. "We played with energy, effort and toughness that we have been missing most of the season. I couldn’t be more proud of the girls and the way that they competed tonight."
Brynn Driver paced the Eagles (6-6) with 15 points. Brooke Nice added 13 points, while Ella Hafer chipped in 12.
Pittsburg's Jacqueline Hall led all scorers with 21 points. She hit five triples from beyond the arc.
Joplin hosts Webb City at 7:30 p.m. Monday to open Central Ozark Conference play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.