KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Winona State men’s basketball team overcame a 40-34 deficit by outscoring Missouri Southern 39-28 in the second half en route to a 73-68 triumph in the Kansas Crossover Challenge on Saturday inside Municipal Auditorium.
MSSU slipped to 0-2 on the season.
The Lions maintained a sizable lead early in the second half, but a pair of freebies from Connor Drew capped a 21-14 run as the Warriors pulled in front 55-54 with 9:10 left in regulation.
MSSU and WSU traded scores to 63s until a successful charity from Connor Dillon and layup courtesy of Owen King made it 66-63 Warriors with 2:18 to go.
Sam Thompson buried two free throws to shrink the Lions’ deficit to one at the 1:07 mark, but WSU responded with a 7-0 run on the strength of five free throws down the stretch to put the game on ice.
Dillon and Drew paced the Warriors (2-0) with 20 points apiece. Luke Martens added 16 points, while King had seven points. Martens grabbed nine rebounds and King dished out four assists.
After shooting just 33% in the first half, WSU finished strong by knocking down 41% of its shots in the final 20 minutes.
A Division I Southeast Missouri State transfer, Thompson poured in a team-high 16 points to lead MSSU. Tyriqe Jackson contributed 14 points, while Winston Dessesow chipped in 12.
Ndongo Ndaw led the Lions on the glass with eight boards. Parker Long, another SEMO transfer, handed out five assists.
MSSU got off to a hot start from the field, hitting 48% of its shots in the first half. The Lions shot just 36% in the second half.
Up next, MSSU plays in the Pittsburg State Classic with Illinois Springfield on Friday and Quincy on Saturday. Both games are slated to tip at 7:30 p.m. at John Lance Arena.
