WILLARD, Mo. — The Webb City girls basketball team led at the break but Willard used a big second-half push en route to a 52-44 victory Tuesday night at home.
The Cardinals jumped out to a 22-18 advantage at the break, but the Tigers outscored Webb City 19-14 in the third quarter and 15-8 in the final frame to earn the win.
Brielle Adamson scored a game-high 23 points for Willard, while Madi Mills added 14 points.
Carolina Crawford was tops on the Tigers with eight rebounds. Crawford and Adamson each dished out a pair of assists.
For Webb City (7-7, 1-2 COC), Kate Brownfield led the way with 18 points to go with nine boards. Freshman Sami Mancini had a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds.
The Cardinals play at Branson at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, barring weather.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.