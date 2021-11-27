The Missouri Southern men’s basketball team needed a spark at halftime as the Lions clung to a 32-31 lead over John Brown.
Jeff Boschee’s message in the locker room to his players?
“Coach was telling us we needed to play with some passion,” Lions sophomore guard Winston Dessesow said. “We came out slow against a great team. When they came out and punched us in the mouth like that, we needed to get our intensity up.”
Out of halftime, the Lions (3-3) started on a 12-0 run and that propelled them to a 72-63 victory over John Brown on Saturday afternoon inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center on Robert Corn Court.
“I thought we played a good second half,” Boschee said. “In the first half, we turned the ball over way too much. We played too casually. We got shots. We shot 50% from the field and 50% from the 3-point line, so we were making shots. We just got too casual and too casual with turnovers. Defensively, we were fine. We did some good things. But when you turn the ball over that much and that leads to easy points in transition, that really hurts.
“They’re a good basketball team. ... Hopefully that gives us a little confidence going into the conference season.”
MSSU began to pull away in the second half, as Dessesow nailed a pair of 3-pointers to ignite a 12-0 run and hand the Lions’ a 44-31 advantage with 15:51 to go in the game. Part of that run included an alley-oop dunk from Stan Scott off a beautiful lob from Alex Jones to give MSSU a 39-31 lead at the 17:07 mark.
However, the Golden Eagles responded with an 8-0 run, capped by a 3 from Luke Harper at the top of the key. That saw the Lions’ advantage shrink down to 48-42 with 11:05 to play.
MSSU pushed the lead back to nine at 51-42 when Lawson Jenkins hit a corner trey with just under 10 minutes left. The Lions then followed with a 15-9 burst to extend their lead out to 66-51 after a layup from Christian Bundy with 4:47 remaining.
But John Brown’s Luke Harper capped a 12-2 run to cut MSSU’s lead down to 68-63 with 48 seconds left in the game. The Lions put the game out of reach with a pair of free throws each from Dessesow and Avery Taggart down the stretch.
Dessesow, a 6-foot-0 guard, hit six 3-pointers en route to a game-high 24 points. He connected on 8 of 14 attempts from the floor overall and also grabbed four rebounds to go along with one assist.
“He made shots,” Boschee said. “Defensively, we usually put him on some really good players. He has to chase a lot of those quicker guards around, so he has to do it on the defensive end and come down and do it on the offensive end as well. He just has to be more consistent with it. It would be nice if we got 24 points from him every night, but we just need his percentages and his shots to be consistent.”
Bundy chipped in 10 points and pulled down five rebounds for MSSU. Jenkins finished eight points, while Scott posted a line of seven points and nine boards.
MSSU was without its leading scorer and leading rebounder RJ Smith due to a broken ankle, Boschee said. The Lions will find out on Monday whether or not it will require surgery or be a 4-6 week type injury.
“Hopefully, it’s the better of the two,” Boschee said. “It was kind of a freak accident, and it is kind of the hand we’re dealt. We are going to figure it out.”
The Golden Eagles (7-3) were paced by DJ Ellies with 13 points. He hit 5 of 8 from the field, including 3 of 5 from deep.
MSSU hosts Central Oklahoma at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday to open MIAA play.
“We got a wrench thrown at us last week by losing RJ,” Dessesow said. “One thing I will say is that it brought us together more like, ‘Hey, we lost our leading scorer and leading rebounder.’ We are going to pick it up more ourselves. That gives a little bit more of a chip on our shoulder.”
