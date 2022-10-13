Joplin boys soccer coach Josh Thompson admitted his squad is a second-half team.
The Eagles sure played like it.
Aided by six goals in the final 40 minutes, Joplin downed College Heights Christian 7-0 in non-conference action on Thursday night at JHS Athletics Complex.
The Eagles, improving to 13-5, upped their win streak to three games. Joplin has claimed six of its last seven.
“I think it was just slowing down a bit in the second half,” Thompson said. “We were trying to figure out how to respond to pressure. College Heights did a great job of bringing on the pressure in the first half. It’s hard to keep up that type of tempo, too. They did a great job of throwing us off our game. In the second half, we were able to find our footing. We have been a much better second-half team for whatever reason. I don’t know if that’s our thing or what. But we definitely settled in more.”
The scoring barrage started with a goal from Adam Montanez in the 52nd minute. Carlos Palma added his second tally of the night by finding the back of the net six minutes later.
Then in the 59th minute, Grayden Cravens launched a kick into the net as the Eagles’ lead swelled to 4-0. Luciano Reyes padded the hosts lead with a goal in the 63rd minute, while Adam and Ely Montanez added tallies apiece in the 70th and 72nd minute, respectively.
Palma got Joplin on the scoreboard with a goal in the 13th minute. Luis Alvarado, Ely Montanez, Justin Kilafwa and Adam Montanez collected assists for the Eagles.
“It’s a lot of fun whenever the team can spread the ball around,” Thompson said. “It’s whoever is closest to the goal at the end. It makes the game fun. It makes us hard to defend. It’s everything we want to see.”
Joplin’s defense limited the Cougars to three shots. Thompson said his team’s defensive play was messy early, but the Eagles cleaned it up in the second half.
“We won balls in the air, 50-50 balls we were able to start stepping in on,” Thompson said. “We won possessions and were actually able to flex a little bit. I’m proud they turned that around.”
The Eagles’ goalkeeper Andrew Jordan pitched a shutout. The senior amassed three saves.
College Heights’ keeper Ben Thomas was busy in goal. The senior finished with six saves.
The Cougars fell to 10-4 overall.
“We came out kind of flat,” College Heights coach Scott Yount said. “We had some decent opportunities in the first half. We had some good overlapping balls and we just missed a couple of square ball opportunities that could have made the difference. I was hoping we’d come out with a little more intensity in the second half. We sort of went flat again.”
College Heights hosts its own invitational on Saturday while Joplin hosts Ozark on Tuesday.
While Thompson said he’d like to have a couple of his team’s games back, he can’t be too displeased with where his Eagles are heading into the final stretch of the regular season.
“Ozark will be a big test next week,” Thompson said. “That will let us know if we’ve grown since the beginning of the season.”
