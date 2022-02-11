CARTHAGE, Mo. — It must have been some halftime speech.
Trailing 24-19 at the break, Carthage outscored Willard 38-28 the rest of the way to earn a 57-52 victory in COC action on Friday night at CHS.
The victory ups the Tigers' record to 17-5 and 3-3 in the Central Ozark Conference.
"Our kids answered the bell at halftime," Carthage coach Nathan Morris said. "The players and the coaches weren’t pleased with the product we put on the floor in the first half. I told the guys, 'We appeared to be sleepwalking through most of it.' I challenged them to fight with everything they had, play with extreme energy and support your teammates whether you play 16 minutes or zero. We ended up playing the same five guys the entire fourth quarter and just rode their momentum."
Joel Pugh was tops on the team with 13 points, while Justin Ray added 12. Max Templeman chipped in 11 points and Tyler Willis accounted for eight.
Leading Willard was Brett Hall with 20 points. Haden Brown contributed 10 points.
Carthage hosts Branson at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for Senior Night.
"The entire second half wasn’t all that pretty," Morris said. "But we rebounded, fought in the post, defended in the full court and shared the ball better than we have all season for a stretch to begin the fourth quarter.
"Every COC game is a physical battle and extremely important. We have one home game left on Tuesday. We'd love to see the bleachers full for this group."
