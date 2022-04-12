A simple jolt of energy was all Joplin’s baseball team lacked early on.
As it looked up at an early 1-0 deficit heading to the bottom of the second, Joplin generated that energy thanks to some two-out magic.
First, Jackson Queen was hit by a pitch then Byler Reither turned the lineup over with a game-tying RBI single and leadoff man Bodee Carlson ripped an RBI triple out to left field as the Eagles took a one-run lead.
And as they say in baseball, hitting became contagious.
Joplin went on to plate seven more runs as it sent 14 batters to the plate in that inning en route to a 11-1 triumph over Harrionsville in five innings on a windy Tuesday afternoon at JHS Athletic Complex.
The Eagles moved their record to 7-7.
“Once we started getting guys on base, it felt like the energy came up and I felt like that was the big part in the second inning happening,” said Joplin assistant coach Brenden Schneider, who filled in for head coach Kyle Wolf who served a one-game suspension after being ejected from a game on Saturday.
“Top to bottom, what really helps us out is anybody at any point in time can get on base, can hit a ball over the wall and we have got speed top to bottom. I think that played a really big part.”
Carlson came home to score on a passed ball moments after his big energy triple. After Brady Mails singled, Kyler Stokes belted a high-arching fly ball out to center field for a run-scoring triple as the Eagles lead swelled to 4-1.
Ethan Guilford followed that up with an RBI single through the left side. He later scored on a fielding error, pushing the hosts’ lead out to five.
Queen then barreled a two-run double up the middle. Reither punctuated the massive nine-run inning with an RBI single on a pop fly that was wind aided in the infield, giving Joplin a 9-1 advantage.
Schneider said the inning all stemmed back to Reither turning the lineup over and Carlson’s triple.
“That triple was an absolute game-changer for us,” Schneider said. “That just kept everything rolling. After Byler turned that lineup over for us, Bodee is a guy who will find gaps and he is a guy that will run bases really well for us. In the 2-hole, Brady Mails, the kid just battles. He finds a way to get on base. Kyler does what he does. Ethan is plugging gaps and finding ways to get on base. Turning the lineup over was huge.”
And Mails proved to be effective on the mound for Joplin. After the second, the righty faced one over the minimum the next three innings.
In the bottom half of the fifth, Stokes led off the frame with a two-bagger. Guilford then got every stitch of a curveball from Nathan Lyon, depositing it well beyond the left field fence for a two-run blast to complete the run-rule.
“He started me off with a first-pitch curveball and I watched it go by,” Guilford said. “Lately, I’ve been getting attacked inside with a lot of fastballs. I got into a two-strike count right there, but I was really sitting on the curveball. He gave me it and I got it.”
Joplin totaled 13 hits (five for extra-bases) in the contest. Guilford went 3 for 4 with three RBI, while Stokes and Carlson notched three-hit performances with one RBI apiece.
Reither also collected two hits for the Eagles.
On just 54 pitches (36 for strikes), Mails worked five innings and limited the opposition to one run on three hits. He fanned three batters and issued one walk.
“Brady is always a guy that will go out there and throw strikes,” Guilford said. “He doesn’t have the best velocity, but he changes speeds very well. He hits his spots and throws strikes. Anytime a guy can do that and we give him good run support, it will always be a good game.”
Schneider, the team’s pitching coach, admitted there were some nerves as he served as interim coach.
“I’m sure there was some nervousness because you don’t want to let the big guy down,” Schneider said. “I’m sure he (Wolf) was out there watching, but it was so much fun being out here and coaching the varsity guys. I’m so used to coaching the JV guys. The speed of the game is much faster. It’s a lot of fun to be over there in the third base box. I enjoyed it and I’m glad we’ll have Kyle back on Thursday.”
Joplin plays host to Branson at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. It’s a game that marks the return of former Eagles’ coach Kirk Harryman, who was hired as the Pirates skipper last summer.
“The energy we saw in the second inning, we’ll need from pitch one on Thursday,” Schneider said.
