The Joplin boys basketball team picked up another quality win as the team’s fastest start since the 2017-18 campaign continued.
A 21-point second-quarter outburst proved to be the difference maker to lift the Eagles (6-0) past Central 66-56 on Friday night inside Kaminsky Gymnasium.
“That’s a very athletic team,” Joplin coach Bronson Schaake said. “They like to get up and down the floor. You can tell they like to do a lot of leak out and try to get some easy buckets. They are good off the dribble. I told the kid we need to make sure we communicate, rotate and switch. I thought rebounding was the biggest thing. We needed to secure it and then we could go.
“They mixed it up on us. They threw in some zone action in there and did some switching. It was a mixture of everything we saw tonight.”
The Bulldogs opened the game with a 16-13 lead at the end of the first quarter and began the second with a quick 4-0 burst to pull in front 21-13.
But the lead quickly evaporated.
Joplin sophomore All Wright ignited what proved to be a 12-4 run with a reverse layup to trim the deficit to 21-15. After both sides traded points to 25-19, All Wright knocked down a pair of freebies and came up with a putback before Terrance Gibson tied the game at 25 thanks to a putback with 3:36 to play in the opening half.
Tae’sean McShane briefly gave Central a 27-25 lead with a layup, but the Eagles closed out the first half on a 9-0 run to take a 34-27 lead into the break. Sophomore combo guard Quin Renfro capped the run with a fast-break layup in transition.
And the offensive momentum continued to favor Joplin in the second half.
The Eagles’ lead surged to 44-35 after All Wright capped an 8-0 run behind two charities with 3:12 to play in the third quarter. Then immediately in the fourth quarter, Joplin’s advantage ballooned to over double digits as senior combo guard Always Wright punctuated another 8-0 run with an emphatic two-handed flush in transition off a deflected pass at midcourt.
The Eagles created points off turnovers seemingly at will.
“We emphasize defense first,” Schaake said. “When we do get turnovers, we want to push and try to get something easy. I thought we hit that hard in the last four minutes. We were in the bonus too, so I told the guys, ‘Come out and try to wear them down. Let’s go get layups or free throws.’ Again, that is a very athletic team. They are coached well. It was a good win, especially since we had two days off from school and it kind of broke our routine. It was a good win overall.”
All Wright, who knocked down eight field goals and six freebies, finished with a game-high 22 points for Joplin. His older brother, Always, tallied 10 points in the game.
Renfro contributed 15 points, while Gibson added eight. LT Atherton chipped in seven points for the Eagles.
“Bruce (Wilbert) and Brantley (Morris) are fighting some flu-like symptom stuff and Quin came in and finished around the rim well and created,” Schaake said. “I thought (Whit) Hafer and Terrance were owning the paint. I thought a lot of points came through them. I told the guys to just dump the ball through them. When we do that and finish, that’s a good lineup to throw out there.”
Vinson was the lone Bulldog (1-3) in double figures. He scored 10 points.
Joplin plays Sunrise Christian at 5 p.m. Saturday in the Four-States Challenge held at Webb City’s Cardinal Dome.
“We only have one film on them and we finally got a roster,” Schaake said. “Tomorrow, we’ll come in for 30 minutes and talk about them, go play ball. It’s like last week’s (Carthage) tournament. They should be a good program and should have some good kids.”
