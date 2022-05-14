NEOSHO, Mo. — A five-run sixth inning propelled fourth-seeded Carl Junction past fifth-seeded Raytown South 7-2 in the Class 5 District 7 quarterfinals on Saturday at Neosho's Roy B. Shaver Field.
The Bulldogs (12-16) advanced to the district semifinals, where they'll play the winner of top-seeded McDonald County or eighth-seeded Ruskin at 6 p.m. Monday in Neosho.
Raytown South drew first first blood with a run in the top of the second and then took a 2-0 lead with another tally in the fifth. Then in the bottom half of the frame, the Bulldogs tied things up when Cole Wilson and Dalton Mills scored on a fielding miscue.
Carl Junction's scoring started in the sixth when Mills worked a bases loaded free pass to break the tie. Logan Eck followed with a hit by pitch, while Arlen Wakefield lifted a sacrifice fly out to left field as the Bulldogs pulled in front 5-2.
Kyler Perry laced a two-run single out to center field to put the game away for Carl Junction.
The Bulldogs amassed only three hits, but showed their plate discipline by drawing eight walks. Perry, Wilson and Mills accounted for Carl Junction's hits.
A senior righty, Perry limited Raytown South to four hits and surrendered two runs (none earned). He struck out seven batters and walked one.
Lucas Vanlanduit capped Carl Junction's strong day on the mound with a zero in the seventh to finish it off.
Raytown South (10-12) was paced by Tre Judd, who had a run-scoring hit. Hunter Burford had a strong start as he went 5 1/3 innings and allowed two unearned runs on one hit while striking out seven and walking six.
Judd and Awen Loyola were also used in relief.
