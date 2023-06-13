WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City just played in the Final Four of the Class 5 state baseball tournament on June 2-3 at Sky Bacon Stadium in Ozark.
The Cardinals finished fourth in the state. While that isn't the finish they had in mind, there are a few things about reaching that stage that can be recognized.
First, not everyone can say they've finished as a top-four team in the state. But Webb City, along with Festus, Fort Zumwalt South and St. Francis Borgia can say that after the 2023 season.
Not only did each team finish as one of the state's best, but there was a good experience gained for the players on each team.
Specifically for players looking to go to the next level, playing at such a high-pressure level can prepare them for more of that in college.
On Friday, June 2, Webb City met St. Francis Borgia in the semifinals and both teams had multiple players planning to play college baseball.
For the Cardinals, Kaylor and Cy Darnell will be playing for Missouri Southern State University next year along with Walker Sweet. Kenley Hood plans to attend Highland Community College in Highland, Kansas. Gage Chapman will go on to Missouri Valley College in Marshall.
The Knights are sending Kabren Koelling and Tanner McPherson to East Central College in Union, Missouri. Also, junior pitcher Jack Nobe has committed to Xavier University already.
"When you get to that stage everyone you play against is good players and good teams," Webb City head coach Andrew Doennig said. "You're facing good hitters and good pitchers at all times. There's not a lot of let up. Anyone in those lineups can beat you if you aren't careful.
"That can prepare you for college. Places like Missouri Southern, when you face a 9-hole (9th batter), that used to be a team's 3-hole in high school."
Borgia's head coach Rob Struckhoff added comments about the added pressure players see at the state semifinals.
"Once you get to that quarterfinals, sectionals or Final Four stage, every game is a Game 7," Struckhoff said. The stakes are always high. The players have to deal with more fans, interviews and more coming their way. If you want to play in college you have to be ready for that at the next level."
Struckhoff noted that his squad dealt with the large crowd pressure during their district championship. For the first time ever, Borgia faced crosstown rival Washington for a district title. Struckhoff said the game drew more than 1,500 fans.
The travel and checking into hotels can add to that atmosphere that prep athletes aren't always used to that is certain to change in college.
The impact from this experience can stretch beyond those in the starting lineup during the Final Four weekend. Underclassmen can be impacted even from watching in the dugout during the games inside Sky Bacon Stadium.
"Mostly, I think it gives them confidence," Struckhoff said. "The can see everything done the right way and that it paid off. It gives them confidence that they can replicate it. Nothing is guaranteed but they know if they put in the work it can happen."
For coach Doennig, he thinks underclassmen benefit from watching and studying the game. The younger players should be learning the fundamentals while watching a state semifinal game.
"They see that the game is won and lost on small things," Doennig said. "The know that they must execute on small things. They notice the things they must be good at and realize it must be done all season long to get there."
Players aren't the only ones learning. Coaches, from head to assistants, are picking up on knowledge at that stage.
For Struckhoff, this was his second trip to the Final Four while Doennig reached the big stage in his first season as a head coach.
Fort Zumwalt head coach Bill Friedel came in with 111 wins in 176 games. Struckhoff had tallied 380 wins in 565 games. Festus' head coach Jeff Montgomery featured a 229-133 record. Doennig was preparing to coach his 36th and 37th games.
"That's a big feather in his cap to say he got to the Final Four in his first season. Thats a big accomplishment," Struckhoff said. "That's something for him to always remember ... impressive feat.
"It took me 20 years to get there. We got there in 2019 and won it. It's almost a relief to get there. It's like it takes a load off."
Struckhoff explained that of course you want to win it all, but the ability to reach the Final Four took some of the nerves away as a coach.
For Doennig, he was more worried about just making a mistake for his players.
"I was more nervous that I don't mess something up for these kids," he said. "You don't understand that feeling until you're there.
"I'll learn from this experience just like the kids and hopefully next year I can be a little more calm for the kids."
ALMA MATER
Struckhoff also talked about the importance of being able to take his alma mater to the Final Four twice now as a coach. He graduated from St. Francis Borgia High School as well as his wife and both of his parents.
"Borgia runs in our blood. It's awesome to take my alma mater. It means a lot," he said. "My son was on the 2019 team that won the state championship. It legitimizes what we do as coaches. It's a big satisfaction to take my alma mater."
He added that it was a "very humbling and proud moment" to be able to do it with family included.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.