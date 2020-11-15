College Heights Christian cross country runner Grace Bishop and Carl Junction football player Alex Baker are the Globe’s athletes of the week for the week ending Nov. 7.
GRACE BISHOP
Bishop, a senior, finished in fourth place in the MSHSAA Class 1 cross country state meet and led College Heights to its first girls cross country team state title in school history.
Bishop’s time for the 5,000-meter course was 20 minutes, 48 seconds, to earn all-state honors for the third consecutive year. She also is a four-time conference champion and two-time district champion.
“She ran her race,” Cougars coach Phillip Jordan said. “She likes to get out to the front of the pack and stay there. She ran fifth place for the first 2,000 meters, and then she made a move and took over fourth place and held that spot. She was a good distance behind the third-place runner, so I figured she wouldn’t catch third. But once she got fourth, I knew she was going to stick with it.”
The Cougars claimed the team title with 91 points, 18 ahead of runner-up Ste. Genevieve Valle Catholic.
“It took a little time to process it, but it was definitely exciting when we got to celebrate,” Jordan said.
Bishop also made her college decision last week, signing to play soccer with John Brown University.
ALEX BAKER
Baker, a senior quarterback, completed 13-of-19 passes for 244 yards and five touchdowns — all in the first half — in Carl Junction’s 43-6 district semifinal victory over Hillcrest on Nov. 6.
Baker’s touchdowns were distributed to five receivers, covering 23 yards to Noah Southern, 12 yards to Drew Patterson, 89 yards to Drew Beyer, 11 yards to Cole Stewart and 8 yards to Brady Sims.
“Alex is very intelligent, No. 1,” Bulldogs coach Doug Buckmaster said. “He’s gotten much better at understanding passing concepts and how to read the defense. He understands our pass protections. And then he has a good frame, being a 6-foot-3, 210-pound kid who has a strong arm. With a kid like that, you have a chance.”
COACHES CAN NOMINATE athletes of the week by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Please attach a closeup head and shoulders shot of the athlete to the email. Awards on Nov. 22 will be based on performances from Nov. 9-14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.