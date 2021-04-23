McAuley Catholic soccer player Grace Bishop and Thomas Jefferson tennis player Ian Ding have been named the Globe's high school athletes of the week for the week ending April 17.
GRACE BISHOP
Bishop, a senior at College Heights Christian School (CHC and McAuley have a co-op soccer program), tallied eight goals in three games as the Warriors won the Hillcrest Tournament on April 16-17 in Springfield.
Bishop had three goals in McAuley's 4-3 victory over Bolivar in the first round. She scored twice in a 4-1 victory over Hillcrest in the semifinals, and she recorded another hat trick as the Warriors downed New Covenant 3-0 in the championship game.
Bishop, who has signed to play soccer at John Brown University, has 20 goals for the season.
"She has a wonderful work ethic," McAuley coach Michael Teeter said. "She's unselfish, a great team player. Outside the 18 (yard box or penalty area) is where she likes to kick it. She's had a few penalty kicks, including two that she made at the Hillcrest Tournament. But most of them are outside the 18."
IAN DING
Ding, a junior, won 24 of 26 games while winning three matches during the week.
Ding, who was a state qualifier as a freshman, won twice by 8-1 scores and once 8-0.
"It's his attitude, and he has put in the work," Thomas Jefferson coach Tom Brumfield said. "Sometimes they do, some don't, some halfway do. Ian has taken a lot of lessons. He practices here all the time. He's one who studies the game, knows the game.
"He's improved a lot, and he was pretty good as a freshman. He's worked on his game, gotten stronger. His weaknesses, he really works on them to improve. He has a more complete game now than when he was a freshman."
