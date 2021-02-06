College Heights Christian basketball player Grace Bishop and Golden City basketball player Lane Dunlap have been named the Globe’s prep athletes of the week for the week ending Jan. 31.
GRACE BISHOP
Bishop, a standout multi-sport athlete, had a big week in more ways than one, averaging 20 points in a three-game stretch to pass the 1,000-point threshold for her prep career. She captured game honors in all three games to power the Cougars to a 3-0 week.
She totaled 23 points in a lopsided win at Exeter on Jan. 25, 18 points in a win over Verona on Jan. 26 and 21 points to help defeat Wheaton on Jan. 29. She was honored for surpassing the milestone after making her first basket early in the first quarter.
"Her ability to score stood out last week," College Heights coach John Blankenship said. "She's really worked on her 3-point shot and it's starting to pay off for her and her team for that matter. She's such a great penetrator to the basket and she opens things up in transition, get some easy baskets that way. She's really worked hard on her outside shooting and that has opened up her ability to get to the basket because defenses are having to close out on her a lot harder now."
LANE DUNLAP
Dunlap has been one of the best scorers in the area this season for Golden City. This past week, he reached a different level, pouring in a season-high 45 points to lead the Eagles to a double-digit win over Exeter on Jan. 26 and 17 points to help knock off Class 1 No. 8 Thomas Jefferson on Jan. 28.
The 5-foot-11 versatile scorer registered his ninth double-double of the season while grabbing 10 rebounds against the Tigers. Dunlap’s career-high in points sits at 48 in a 68-47 win over Verona on Feb. 20, 2020.
“What stands out about Lane is his motor and competitiveness,” Golden City coach Michael Reeves said. “Lane’s a natural leader and the rest of the team plays off of his energy. When he’s not having the best of nights, he’s still there for his teammates and building them up.”
