It was a big night for Grace Bishop, and in more ways than one.
The College Heights Christian senior was honored for surpassing the 1,000-point career milestone after making her first basket early in the first quarter, and she went on to total a game-high 21 points to help lead the Cougars to a 56-44 win over Wheaton on Friday night at the CHC gymnasium.
“It’s a huge deal,” College Heights coach John Blankenship said of Bishop’s milestone. “She’s worked really hard to get to this point. You know, soccer is actually her primary sport, and she also runs cross country. So basketball is probably third in line for her in terms of what she’s passionate about. So to come out and score 1,000 points in her career, it says a lot about her skill level and ability as an athlete.”
Fourteen of Bishop’s points in the game were scored in the second half as the Cougars (16-2) pushed a four-point halftime lead out to 18 points by the latter stages of the fourth quarter.
A 3-pointer by Wheaton’s Giovanna Hinojosa briefly trimmed the CHC advantage to 43-36 early in the final period before the Cougars scored 13 straight points. A transition layup by Bishop eventually made it 54-36 with 2:37 remaining, and Wheaton (8-11) drew no closer than 12 points the rest of the way.
“We had a little conversation at halftime, and I thought we came out and played well in the third quarter and then the fourth,” Blankenship said. “Wheaton always plays us tough. Coach (Jessica) Lombard does a good job with her man-to-man defense and teaching good fundamentals and help-side defense. It makes it tough to execute your offense, but we adjusted well.”
Stifling defense and a hot stretch of jump shooting enabled Wheaton to keep things close early. The first 15 points scored by the Bulldogs came on jumpers — making three triples and three 2-point baskets — before they scored their first points in the paint on a Lori McNeill layup as the second-quarter buzzer sounded.
“They banked in a few 3s tonight that were costly for us,” Blankenship said. “I guess that’s just the way the ball bounces sometimes. But I thought we needed to be more consistent with our defense in the first half and not have as many letdowns as we did. We were also a little too passive offensively at times. But again, we had a conversation about that at the half and came out and played much better.”
Leading 21-17 out of intermission, College Heights opened the third quarter on a 13-2 run to quickly balloon its lead to 34-19. Lainey Lett accounted for six points in the surge with a trio of layups.
Lett finished with 14 points for CHC, while Catie Secker added six points and Kaynahn Burk and Jayli Johnson chipped in six points apiece.
For Wheaton, Allison Whitman made five 3s and finished with a team-high 16 points. Monica Hinojosa tallied 15 points and Giovanna Hinojosa eight points.
WHEATON BOYS 58, CHC 54
A 30-point showing by College Heights junior Miller Long was ultimately spoiled as Wheaton (11-9) held off the Cougars (10-8) late for its fourth triumph in as many games.
After falling in a 55-45 hole with 1:24 remaining, CHC scored five quick points — two points on a floater by Long and then three on a Long triple — to make it a five-point game with 53 ticks to go.
However, the Cougars then had to resort to fouls to stop the clock. The first foul led to the Bulldogs converting one of two attempts from the foul line. And after College Heights turned the ball over on its ensuing possession with an offensive charge, Wheaton cashed in two more freebies to go back up by eight points with less than 30 seconds remaining.
College Heights went on to score four unanswered points on layups by Ethan Meeks and Curtis Davenport, but from there, Wheaton managed to milk the rest of the game clock to put the game on ice.
“I was proud of us at the end for not giving up and fighting back to give ourselves a chance,” CHC coach Eric Johnson said. “At the same time, I was a little disappointed overall because they outplayed us, out-hustled us for most of the night. We gave up too many offensive rebounds and gave them too many second chances. That was pretty much the difference.”
The Cougars led for much of the first half before Wheaton put together an 11-0 run in the second quarter to go up 26-20. CHC fought back to make it a two-point game at halftime after Hagen Beck made a transition layup at the second-quarter buzzer.
Wheaton outscored College Heights 14-8 in the third period to take a 47-39 lead into the final period.
Long’s 30 points were the game-high scoring total, but only three other Cougars scored. Hagen Beck tallied 10 points, while Meeks added eight points and Davenport six points.
“Miller is very capable of scoring like that each night, but we have to have more than one person step up,” Johnson said. “At times, we do. When we don’t, things get tough like they were tonight.”
Both College Heights teams compete in the Warrior Classic at McAuley Catholic High School next week, with the boys opening play on Monday and the girls on Tuesday.
