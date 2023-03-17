WEBB CITY, Mo. — On St. Patrick’s Day, the Fighting Irish had their way over Webb City.
Despite the fact that Bishop McGuinness was outhit 8-4, the Oklahoma City visitor defeated the Cardinals 4-2 in a season-opening baseball game.
Bishop McGuinness players scored three runs in the second inning and one in the third, then held Webb City to a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth to claim the victory.
Aidan Haworth struck out six batters and walked one in going all seven innings on the mound for the Fighting Irish.
With an 8-4 overall hitting advantage, the Cardinals had half of their hits in the fifth to get two runners across the plate, while leaving three batters on base.
Bishop McGuinness shortstop Damon Cochran went 1-for-3 to drive home two runners, and teammate Kaleb Anderson was the only player for either team to get an extra base hit with a double.
Starting pitcher Kaylor Darnell, who took the loss, pitched the first three innings before being relieved in the fourth by Landon Fletcher, who was relieved in the sixth by Hunter Shull.
Left fielder William Hayes and shortstop Cy Darnell went 1-for-4 and drove in one run apiece for Webb City.
