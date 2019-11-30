College Heights Christian basketball player Grace Bishop and Carthage football player Tyler Mueller have been named the Globe's high school athletes of the week for the week ending Nov. 23.
GRACE BISHOP
Bishop, a junior, scored 28 points as College Heights defeated Sheldon 71-37 in their season opener on Nov. 22.
Bishop also collected five rebounds, three assists and four steals.
"She's the person who gets our transition game going," Cougars coach John Blankenship said. "She and Emmy (Colin) work really good together. She gets out on the fast break and scores several points per game on transition.
"She's also a defensive specialist. She makes us stronger on the defensive end."
TYLER MUELLER
Mueller, senior running back, had 22 carries for 288 yards and scored five touchdowns in Carthage's 64-34 victory on Nov. 22 at Glendale in a Class 5 quarterfinal game.
Mueller's touchdowns covered 43, 47, 22, 11 and 5 yards.
"He came up big," Tigers coach Jon Guidie said. "We knew going in that he was going to have to have a big game. We thought we could line up and run the football behind our offensive line, who I thought did a really good job. I think we only attempted three passes. It was raining and wet, but at the same time we felt we could line up and run. And that's what we did. He broke off some nice runs, and our offensive line did what we hoped they would do."
"He's had a real good year. He was good last year, but he's surpassed last year's numbers by far. He's a guy who a lot of teams try to stop, but we have a 1-2 punch with Patrick (Carlton, quarterback), so it takes a little bit of the load off of him. He's been fantastic all year for us."
