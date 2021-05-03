The McAuley Catholic girls soccer team got a pair of goals from senior Grace Bishop en route to a 4-0 win over Joplin on Monday at Joplin High School.
The Warriors improved to 12-1 on the season, while the Eagles fell to 6-9.
McAuley drew first blood with a pair of goals in the first 10 minutes. Bishop netted her first just two minutes into the game before Ava Masena scored off an assist by Kayleigh Teeter in the ninth minute.
Bishop recorded her second goal of the night in 46th minute to give the Warriors a 3-0 advantage, then Teeter netted an unassisted goal in the 54th minute to bring the game to its eventual final score.
McAuley had six shots on target, while Joplin tallied five shots on net.
Lindsay Griesemer tallied five saves for the Warriors, and Joplin’s Serafina Auberry finished with two saves.
McAuley plays at 5 p.m. Monday at Carthage. Joplin plays at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Carl Junction.
