SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The McAuley Catholic girls soccer team went 3-0 over the weekend to win the Hillcrest Tournament.
The Warriors picked up a 4-3 win over Bolivar to open the tournament on Friday before claiming 4-1 win over Hillcrest and a 3-0 win over New Covenant Academy on Saturday.
Grace Bishop, a John Brown University signee, scored eight goals during the weekend to pace McAuley. She accounted for all three of the Warriors’ goals in their championship game against New Covenant.
Bella Maningas, Ava Masena and Kennedy DeRuy chipped in one goal apiece for McAuley, which totaled 18 shots on net on the weekend.
McAuley goalie Lindsay Grisemer had 20 saves in three games.
The Warriors (8-1) return to Springfield on Monday to take on Hillcrest at 5 p.m.
