Grace Bishop picked up a hat trick as McAuley Catholic downed Pittsburg 9-1 Tuesday afternoon in girls soccer action at the Joplin Athletic Complex.
The Warriors (11-1) opened a 7-0 lead in the first half as Bishop had two goals in the first 40 minutes.
Bishop, a John Brown University signee, scored in the second, third and 60th minutes. Two of her goals were unassisted while Bella Maningas had the assist on the final goal.
Kayleigh Teeter also found the back of the net twice for McAuley — first in the fifth and second in the 25th minute.
Brianna Hernandez accounted for Pittsburg's scoring with a goal in the 56th minute.
The Warriors play 4:30 p.m. Monday at Joplin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.