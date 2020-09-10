While Grove rolled up almost 500 yards total offense, the Ridgerunners trailed 25-12 last Friday night after Vinita scored on the first possession of the second half.
But a blocked punt by junior linebacker Kade Sharp midway through the third quarter provided a spark, and Grove rallied to win 42-32 in its season opener.
After Vinita opened its 13-point lead, the Ridgerunners moved to midfield but were forced to punt.
“We kind of had a gut check,” Ridgerunners coach Ron Culwell said. “We got the ball and didn’t score, had to punt from midfield and were able to pin them deep. The defense held, and we blocked the punt and gave us some momentum.
“Usually we might play it a little safer, but our defensive coordinator, Coach (John Henry) Ward, said ‘we’re going to go for it.’ I said ‘do it, but don’t run into the punter. We can’t have any more time run off the clock.’ There were about five minutes left in the third quarter at that point.”
Grove scored after the blocked punt, and it added another touchdown and a field goal for a 29-25 lead in the fourth quarter.
Vinita regained the lead, 32-29, with a touchdown with 3 1/2 minutes remaining, and after the ensuing kickoff reached the end zone, Grove began its final drive from the 20-yard line.
The Ridgerunners proceeded to march 80 yards and score the go-ahead touchdown on sophomore Carson Trimble’s quarterback sneak with seven seconds left to make it 36-32.
Grove’s dominant ground game set up Trimble’s TD.
“On that 80-yard drive, we had only one or two balls thrown in the drive,” Culwell said. “We ran the ball. Emmanuel Crawford, a sophomore, had 30 carries for 219 yards, and he had a lot of those yards on that drive. The offensive line and he kind of took over. He had runs of 11, 14 and 24 in that drive. We were gashing them. We had no timeouts either.”
Vinita had time for one play, but Kadian Forbis intercepted the pass and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown and the final 10-point margin.
Grove finished with 499 yards — 332 rushing and 167 passing on Trimble’s 7-of-20 accuracy. Forbis added 75 rushing yards on nine carries, and Greg McCurdy had four receptions for 124 yards and two touchdowns.
Trimble and McCurdy hooked up for a 96-yard touchdown strike after a key play by the Grove defense.
“We were in the red zone and threw an interception,” Culwell said. “They picked it off at about the 5 and returned it 90 yards to the 5. The next play we forced a fumble, and we get it on the 2-yard line. That was a big turnaround. If they get in the end zone there, they probably beat us.
“We gained a couple of yards and then had the 96-yard touchdown pass. I looked at Coach (Rick) Trimble and said ‘you call that? It worked out for us.’
“It was a wild one, kind of helter-skelter the whole way. We made some mistakes. We fumbled a punt inside our 5 and they got it. We shanked a punt and they got it on the 20. One of our coaches in the box said at one point they had 41 yards and scored two touchdowns. We did pretty much what we wanted offensively but had a hard time scoring in the red zone. We doubled them up on first downs (26-13).
“We made some plays when we needed to make plays. The kids showed some resiliency, showed some fight. We’re still a little young. We have five seniors on offense but we’re still young. I looked on the field one time when we were alternating kids and we had seven sophomores out there. It was a crazy game.”
Grove has its home opener Friday night against rival Jay in the annual Delaware County Bowl.
The Bulldogs are 1-1 this season, losing to Adair 46-7 before beating Miami 14-6.
“We lost a scrimmage, and it worries us they are a little more seasoned than we are right now,” Culwell said. “It’s always a dog fight.”
