WEBB CITY, Mo. — For the second week in a row, the Webb City Cardinals scored at least 40 points, but the result this time was a little different.
A punt block return for a touchdown by senior Shane Noel in the first two minutes of Friday night’s game with Neosho put the Cardinals up 7-0 early and Webb City never looked back, posting a 45-0 win over the Wildcats in the Cardinals’ home opener.
Senior running back Devrin Weathers paced the Cardinals with 192 yards and three touchdowns on nine rushing attempts, an average of 21.3 yards per carry. Two of Weathers’ scores were on runs of 64 yards with 2:14 left to go in the first half and 59 yards on the first play from scrimmage in the second half.
“Devrin is obviously a special player and hopefully we can continue to expand our offense,” said Webb CitycCoach John Roderique. “Big plays are really uncharacteristic of us. That’s not really what our design is. Big plays are more about the guys. That’s more about having Devrin Weathers and just having a guy you can give the ball to. It’s also about the quarterback making good decisions.”
The passing game was not a big part of either team’s offense.
Neosho’s Logan Whetzell attempted seven passes and completed two for 39 yards, while Webb City’s Cole Gayman only attempted two passes, completing one for 53 yards. Both threw one interception.
“Offensively up front, we have one senior lineman,” said Neosho coach Leon Miller. “We’re young and that’s the defending Class 4 state champs there. I asked our guys to do two things: That’s fight and compete, and I think they did that.”
Neosho sophomore running back Drayke Perry carried the ball eight times for 34 yards. The other runners on Neosho’s team combined for 22 rushing attempts and six net yards.
“We did some things, but obviously we’ve got a lot to work on,” Miller said. “It’s good experience for them. You get better playing good ball clubs. You learn a lot about yourself and you get better that way. Drayke Perry played hard on both sides of the ball. He got a little bruised up, but he’s fine and we just decided his night was done and let’s live to fight another day.”
Webb City’s special teams kicked off the scoring when senior Treghan Parker blocked a punt after Neosho’s first drive. Noel scooped up the loose ball and ran 15 yards for the first touchdown.
The Cardinals struck again in the first quarter when Gayman ran the ball two yards for a touchdown on Webb City’s second possession. Weathers’ 48-yard run on second down-and-11 from the Cardinal 42 set up that touchdown.
Webb City’s Eli Goddard intercepted a Neosho pass to end the Wildcats’ next drive, but the Wildcat defense stiffened and held the Cardinals out of the end zone, forcing a Cameron Clar, 23-yard field goal to go up 17-0.
Neosho drove from its 15-yard-line to Webb City’s 40 before giving the ball up on downs on its next drive.
Webb City then drove 60 yards in three plays, including a pass from Gayman to senior Asa Morgan for 53 yards. Weathers scored from two yards out to put the Cardinals up 24-0.
Weathers scored on a 64-yard run to put the Cardinals up 31-0 going into halftime, then he scored from 59 yards out on the first play of the second half to make the score 38-0.
Colton Gordon finished the scoring with a one-yard run to cap a 34-yard drive with three minutes left in the third quarter.
Webb City 45 Neosho 0
