BOLIVAR, Mo. — Bolivar scored a goal in each half for a 2-0 victory over Joplin on Friday night in nonconference girls soccer action.

Claire Giglio's goal off a pass from Megan Roberts gave the Liberators the lead in the fourth minute.

It remained 1-0 until Jaylee Brandenhorst tallied an unassisted goal in the 66th minute.

The Liberators held a 21-2 advantage in shots on goal. 

Joplin goalkeeper Mya Johnson recorded 19 saves.

The Eagles (1-1) play host to Pittsburg at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The game was scheduled to be played in Pittsburg before the site was changed to the JHS Athletic Complex.

Tags

Trending Video