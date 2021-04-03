BOLIVAR, Mo. — Bolivar scored a goal in each half for a 2-0 victory over Joplin on Friday night in nonconference girls soccer action.
Claire Giglio's goal off a pass from Megan Roberts gave the Liberators the lead in the fourth minute.
It remained 1-0 until Jaylee Brandenhorst tallied an unassisted goal in the 66th minute.
The Liberators held a 21-2 advantage in shots on goal.
Joplin goalkeeper Mya Johnson recorded 19 saves.
The Eagles (1-1) play host to Pittsburg at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The game was scheduled to be played in Pittsburg before the site was changed to the JHS Athletic Complex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.