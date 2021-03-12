BOLIVAR, Mo. — Capitalizing on its height advantage, Bolivar dominated the inside and upended Nevada 60-47 on Friday night in a Class 5 boys quarterfinal basketball game in the Liberators' gymnasium.
The 6-foot-6 trio of Josh Bowes, Kyle Pock and Lukas Gabani combined for 47 points as the Liberators (15-12) advanced to next Thursday's state semifinal game in Springfield.
Pock tallied 17 points, including 11 in the first half as Bolivar held a 22-20 edge at the intermission.
Bowes, who had only four first-half points, came out in the second half and scored Bolivar's first 14 points as the Liberators stretched their lead to 38-31.
Gabani then scored the Liberators' first seven points of the fourth stanza and wound up with nine points in the quarter and 12 for the game.
"You can work on it in practice, but it's hard to simulate three 6-6 guys who are physical and strong," Nevada coach Shaun Gray said on his KNEM/KNMO radio postgame show. "They are well-schooled, and they know when the pass is made, look for (the basket). They keep coming at you and keep coming at you. They finished some tough shots down there that we're able normally with our athleticism to contest and bother more than we were able to tonight. Hats off to them. They executed a good game plan. They played well. They deserved to win."
The Tigers suffered through a cold shooting night from the 3-point arc and in the paint.
"We thought in the second quarter we had some really good looks that didn't go in," Gray said. "We thought we could have been been tied or had the lead at halftime based on the way both teams had played. But I felt like the way they were able to get a couple of things going in the second quarter inside really fueled them in the third, and Bowes really asserted himself in the third quarter inside."
Nevada's Logan Applegate was fouled as he hit a 3-point goal from the top of the circle, and he added the and-1 to complete the four-point play and pull the Tigers within 53-49 with 5:10 remaining.
But Gabani scored on the inside, and Pock hit a midrange jumper to regain Bolivar's eight-point lead, and the Liberators converted 13-of-16 free throws in the final 1:47 to open their biggest lead.
Nevada's four seniors accounted for all the points.
Applegate led the way with 27 points — 14 in the first half and 13 in the second. Ben Hines also reached double figures with 10 points, and twins Logan and Lane McNeley each scored five points.
"This group of seniors is special," Gray said.
The loss ended Nevada's 15-game winning streak and gave the Tigers a 22-6 final record.
"We talked in the locker room afterwards," Gray said. "This is disappointing, but we're not going to walk out with our heads down. This group, we are so proud of them. We left it all on the court. We battled. We played hard. It was one of those nights when it wasn't enough. It's one of the most special groups in Nevada Tiger history.
"The 1991 team (state runner-up in Class 3A in 1991) is still talked about today 30 years later. I feel this is how this team is going to be remembered. That game on Tuesday (51-46 comeback victory over Rogersville) was the exclamation point on a great run."
