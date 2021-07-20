SEDALIA, Mo. — The Sedalia Bombers overcame a 3-2 deficit in the late innings to down the Joplin Outlaws 8-3 on Tuesday night at Liberty Park Stadium.
The victory pushes the Bombers’ (19-15) winning streak to five games. Sedalia paces the MINK South Division by 3 1/2 games over the Jefferson City Renegades (15-18) while Joplin (15-19) sits a half-game back of second place.
With four regular season games left on the slate, the Outlaws return to action with a doubleheader at Sedalia, starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Both games will be seven-inning contests.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Bombers’ Spencer Nivens scored on a passed ball to deadlock the score at 3-3. Sedalia then took a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the eighth when Duffin Makings and Gideon Antel came across on a pair of Joplin fielding errors.
Nivens provided the dagger for the Bombers with a three-run blast. It was Nivens’ third home run of the season.
Daniel Juarez tossed a clean ninth inning to shut the door for Sedalia. Bennett Brownfield was the winning pitcher after tossing 2 1/3 shutout frames in relief of starter Antonio Escano.
The Outlaws scored their runs in the fifth (two) and sixth innings (one). Ethan Lopez got Joplin on the board by scoring on a passed ball, while Logan Cline tied the game with an RBI groundout.
Brett Wiemers accounted for the Outlaws’ final run with an RBI single in the sixth to hand Joplin a 3-2 lead.
Austin Gottula (2-1) took the loss for the Outlaws. He allowed six runs on four hits to go with two walks in three innings of work. Starter Christian DeJesus pitched five strong innings, striking out eight while giving up two runs on four hits.
OUTLAWS 3, MUDCATS 1
Carl Junction native and Missouri Southern right-hander Jeremiah Kennedy had a season-best performance in Joplin’s triumph against Chillicothe in Game 2 of a doubleheader on Monday night.
Kennedy (2-1) fanned 11 batters and allowed one run on four hits in four innings. In his prior five outings, he struck out 13 in 20 2/3 innings.
The Outlaws drew first blood in the top of the third when Logan Cline scored on a wild pitch.
One batter later, Caden Bressler produced a sacrifice fly to increase Joplin’s lead to 2-0.
Chillicothe trimmed the deficit in half after an RBI double from Greyson Barrett. But the Outlaws added an insurance run in the seventh when Ethan Ellis scored on an error by Mudcats’ catcher Tanner Sears.
Ward Richardson followed Kennedy in relief and struck out three over two shutout frames. Masayuki Maruhasi slammed the door with a scoreless seventh.
Drake Angeron, Cade Lott, Calen Protaskey, Cline and Bressler each had hits’ for Joplin.
Mitch Alba (1-4) suffered the loss for Chillicothe. He scattered two runs on three hits to go with nine strikeouts and as many walks.
