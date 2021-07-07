Sedalia saw its first two batters retired in each of the first five innings.
But things sure changed in the sixth inning when the Bombers tallied five runs to ignite a 9-5 victory over the Joplin Outlaws on Thursday night in MINK League action at Joe Becker Stadium.
Despite the loss, the Outlaws (11-11) remained in first place in the South Division standings, one-half game ahead of Sedalia and Jefferson City (both 12-13).
Teams take a break from league play on Thursday when the All-Star Game is set for 7 p.m. at Ernie Vivion Field in Jefferson City. The Outlaws have five players on the South team plus their coaching staff.
The Outlaws scored all their runs early and owned a 5-2 lead after four innings.
Brett Weimers belted a three-run home run — a no-doubter to left field — to give Joplin a 3-1 lead in the third inning. Weimers’ first homer of the season followed singles by Brandon Ulmer and Cam Pfafman.
The Outlaws parlayed Cade Lott’s single, Ulmer’s triple and Drake Angeron’s double for two runs and a 5-2 lead after four innings. Ulmer went 4 for 4 and scored two runs to lead Joplin’s 10-hit attack.
But Sedalia’s first six batters reached base in the sixth inning as the Bombers grabbed the lead.
Spencer Nivens led off with a single to right and Brandon Stahlman walked before Braden McGinnis tied the game with a three-run homer that landed in the bleachers in left-center field.
Reliever Clay Saporito walked the next two batters before Zach Dillman singled to left to give the Bombers a 6-5 lead. Jacob McWhirter then grounded out to second as another run scored.
Sedalia added insurance runs in the seventh on Braden DeSoria’s sacrifice fly and the eighth on an error.
Joplin starter John Kea pitched five-plus innings, giving up five runs and five hits, fanning five and walking two. Saporito (0-1) yielded three hits and three runs in two innings with three strikeouts and two walks, and Jake Algee gave up a hit and a run, walked two and fanned two in two innings.
Bombers starter Jake McMahill (2-0) gave up five runs on seven hits in six innings, walked one and struck out five.
The Outlaws resume league play at 7 p.m. Friday at Nevada.
