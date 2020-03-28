Bordewick grateful for opportunity to take over Carthage baseball

Luke Bordewick was a standout athlete at Washburn Rural High School in Topeka, Kansas, before heading to Pittsburg State to play collegiate baseball.
It was while Bordewick was playing for the Gorillas that he grew a fondness for the area. After his senior season in 2015, Bordewick spent a year as an assistant coach at Girard High School in Southeast Kansas under former PSU head coach Steve Bever before spending a year at Carl Junction as an assistant coach under Flave Darnell.
Following his year with the Bulldogs, a glowing recommendation from Darnell led to Bordewick finding a home in Carthage as a part of the staff under Mike Godfrey.
“I talked to Flave and he had really good things to say about Luke,” Godfrey said. “Flave and I have a lot of similar philosophies and I consider him a good friend, so I really trust his opinion. (After talking with Flave), I knew there was something about Luke that we wanted.”
On Thursday, it was announced Bordewick, who is entering his third season as assistant with Carthage, would be the Tigers’ new head coach for the 2020-21 season, with Godfrey set to retire following the conclusion of this season.
“It’s unbelievably exciting,” Bordewick said. “I am so thankful and grateful for Coach Godfrey hiring me three years ago and giving me an opportunity to continue my coaching career. I am really thankful that the Carthage administration believes in me enough to hand the reins over to me.”
With Godfrey nearing the end of his run with the Tigers, it was important for him to have a plan in place for his players. He wanted Bordewick to replace him because he felt it was the perfect transition for the program. When he found out Bordewick would indeed be his replacement, Godfrey was elated.
“I was so excited to hear that they decided to go forward with Luke,” Godfrey said. “He is ready. He is going to be a great head coach. He has a great desire to learn, and he already has a good command of the game and the respect from the kids. He is a motivated guy who has had great experience, but he is hungry to continue to learn. That is what has impressed me the most about Luke.
“It feels really good to know that a lot of the things that our kids are already used to doing and how they are used to going about things, with the pride we’ve instilled in them, is going to keep rolling with Luke’s leadership.”
Of course, Bordewick couldn’t have asked for a better mentor over the last two-plus years to help prepare him for being a head coach.
“He has been fantastic to me,” Bordewick said of Godfrey. “He is a true baseball guy. He lives and breathes baseball. He has been all over the country coaching, and has all the experience in the world. I have learned so much from him, and I will continue to take stuff that he has taught me and use it for myself. He is one of the best around.
“The biggest thing I have learned from Coach Godfrey is how he connects with his players. They love him, and they have for a long time. He has players who played for him five or 10 years ago that still come back to see him. He has developed those relationships that don’t just last four years, they are lifelong. It is something that I will strive for when I take over.”
Bordewick was more than impressed with how Godfrey relates to his players, and how much they trust him. That trait must have rubbed off because it is the exact area Godfrey has seen the most growth from Bordewick in his time at Carthage.
“He has really adapted and grown a lot as a coach over the last couple of years,” Godfrey said. “His rapport with the kids is probably the area I have seen him grow the most, in terms of being relatable. As a young coach, you are trying to find the balance between being the friendly, nice, cool guy and the guy who expects things to get done when it is asked. He has really done a great job of that.”
Though it will be a year before Bordewick takes over the helm for the Tigers, there may already be a friendly rivalry or two brewing. Aside from Bordewick facing off against Darnell, now the head coach at Webb City, he will also have regular matchups against someone who he considers a good friend. While he was at Pittsburg State, Bordewick’s teammate and fellow senior in 2015 was Jake Stevenson, who is now the head coach at Carl Junction.
“There is no doubt about it,” Bordewick said with a laugh when asked if there was going to be a fun rivalry with Stevenson at Carl Junction once he takes over as head coach for Carthage. “I know what kind of person Jake is. He is the ultimate competitor. I am quite competitive myself, so I don’t want to lose to anyone, but I especially don’t want to lose to my buddies. It will be a fun little deal.”
