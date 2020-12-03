After a four-game road trip to open the season, No. 21 Missouri Southern begins a four-game homestand tonight against Northeastern State.
And Lions’ head coach Jeff Boschee and the RiverHawks’ team have something in common. Both have been sidelined by COVID-19 issues for most of the first two weeks of the MIAA season.
The RiverHawks have played only one game, a 76-66 setback last Saturday at Emporia State. NSU’s first two games on the schedule against Missouri Western and Northwest Missouri were postponed by coronavirus problems.
“I think their game against Emporia, they had four or five days of practice,” Boschee said. “I don’t think we saw their best showing against Emporia State, and I look for them to come in a little bit more energized, a little bit more prepared and ready to go. It will be another dogfight for us.”
Boschee was in quarantine for the Lions’ first four games after his wife Jamie tested positive for the virus. But he’ll get to watch his time in person for the first time tonight.
“It’s been tough, kind of a helpless feeling,” Boschee said. “Sit at home and not getting to see practice, hearing about practice, hearing about things going on during the games. Seeing things on the TV ... helpless would be one word.”
What Boschee saw on TV was the Lions win their first three games — the first two came down to the final seconds — before losing at Lincoln 76-68 last Saturday at Lincoln. With the loss, the Lions dropped from first place to sixth place in the standings.
“I think the biggest thing that stands out to me is our inability to create shots for others,” Boschee said. “You look at our assist-to-turnover ratio (41 assists, 64 turnovers), it’s a sign of a pretty bad basketball team in my opinion. Not a lot of making plays for other people, lot of individual turning the ball over, careless with it. Our defense for the most part has been pretty good, which has saved us in a few of the games.
“But offensively I’m not pleased with the pace that we’re playing. I think we’re a little too slow for my liking. I think part of the reason we had such a good assist-to-turnover ratio the last few years is we played a little bit faster, and we got shots more in transition. As a coach, I’d rather take a bad shot than have somebody turn it over; at least it’s got a chance to go in.
“We’ve had a set point guard for the past four years with CJ (Carr) and Reggie (Tharp) and Parker (Jennings). They were really good at taking care of the basketball. We’re trying to figure out right now who’s our best option at the point, whether it’s Winston (Dessesow) or KJ (Kyle Younge) or Keryn (Collins) coming off the bench.”
Stan Scott’s 16 points led the Lions — his fourth straight game in double figures coming off the bench. Cam Martin, after getting zero points and three fouls in four first-half minutes, wound up with 13 points, and Christian Bundy and Winston Dessesow both had 11.
Guards Rashad Perkins and Caleb Williams had 16 and 13 points, respectively, to lead the RiverHawks against Emporia State.
MSSU vs. NSU
MISSOURI SOUTHERN (3-1)
Pts.
F Christian Bundy, 6-5 jr.6.8
F RJ Smith, 6-5 sr.3.3
C Cam Martin, 6-9 sr.21.0
G Winston Dessesow, 6-0 so.12.8
G Kyle Younge, 5-10 so.7.5
Northeastern State (0-1)
Pts.
F Jack Rusch, 5-4 so.0.0
F Obi Agu, 6-6 jr.6.0
G Kavion Hancock, 5-11 jr.2.0
G Caleb Williams, 6-2 sr.13.0
G Rashad Perkins, 6-1 jr.16.0
Game Notes
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.
Site: Leggett & Platt Athletic Center
Fans: Due to COVID-19 concerns, only families of the Lions’ players will be allowed to attend.
Coaches: Jeff Boschee, 7th year at MSSU (127-62). Ja Havens, 1st year at NSU (0-1).
Series: MSSU leads 24-18 after winning last season 65-62 at home and 96-90 in the MIAA Postseason Tournament. The Lions are 18-5 at home against the RiverHawks.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KSEK (1340 AM, 107.9 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 7:15 p.m.
