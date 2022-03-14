Jeff Boschee spoke publicly for one of the first times on Friday since being announced as Pittsburg State’s new men’s basketball coach last week.
Boschee, the head coach at Missouri Southern for the last eight seasons, said the move to the MIAA rival was a difficult one.
He replaces Kim Anderson, who announced his retirement on March 1. Boschee was hired just five days after the Lions were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the MIAA tournament on March 9.
“It was a hard decision obviously being at Southern for 12 years,” Boschee said on a local radio station in Pittsburg. “It would have been a little easier if it wasn’t due to the rivalry between Pitt State and Southern. At the end of the day, my wife (Jamie) and I felt like this was the best opportunity for our family. I think we have a great opportunity to come in here and win. I’m not looking at this as a three year rebuild. We want to come in here and win right away.
“I think we have the capabilities as far as the support and as far as the facilities, the town of Pittsburg, the school of Pitt State. There’s so much to offer. I’m just really excited to be here.”
Boschee spent his first four seasons as an assistant coach under Robert Corn at MSSU. His last eight were as head coach following Corn’s retirement.
Boschee confirmed his two assistants from MSSU, Jamahl DePriest and Cody Seidel, will also join him at PSU.
“We are very excited to announce Jeff Boschee as our new men’s basketball coach at Pittsburg State University,” PSU Athletics Director Jim Johnson said in a release. “Jeff is one of the top coaches in the MIAA and NCAA Division II and we think under his leadership Gorilla basketball will continue to flourish and grow.
“This is a critical time in recruiting and I know Coach Boschee is eager to hit the ground running in that regard. We will look forward to hosting a public event later in the month to formally introduce Jeff and his family to Gorilla Nation.”
Boschee compiled a 151-86 career record over his career for MSSU. This past season, however, the Lions went 14-15 overall which marked the team’s first season below .500 in Boschee’s tenure.
He inherits a PSU program that went just 8-20 last season and finished 11th in the league. Anderson went 64-76 in his five seasons, including 42-59 in MIAA games, 8-20 this season.
Johnson hired Anderson three weeks after he was fired at the University of Missouri.
Boschee said his work started with the Gorillas late last week.
“I got into the office (Thursday) and started meeting the people, the players,” Boschee said. “I met some more players (Friday) and I have been on the road a little bit recruiting. It’s been a whirlwind. It’s been hard and sad, meeting those guys at Southern (on Wednesday). It was one of the hardest things I’ve had to do. Leaving somewhere you’ve been for 12 years is always hard. I’m excited about the new talent and the new adventure. Change is good. It’s hard, but also good for you.
“This is all new to me. When I took over at Southern, I knew all the players coming back. I’m learning as we go. It has been a hectic week. Like I said, we have been learning as we go. It has been a nerve-racking experience, but also kind of exhilarating and fun.”
