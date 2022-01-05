The Missouri Southern women's soccer team officially has its next leader.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Lions announced Sadé Boswell (pronounced Shar-day) as the program's new head coach. Boswell replaces Aaron Tilsen, who resigned in November after three seasons at the helm.
"I am extremely excited to welcome Sade Boswell to the Missouri Southern family as the next head coach of our women's soccer program," Director of Athletics Rob Mallory said in a release. "Our committee quickly identified her as the standout candidate in a large and competitive pool of applicants. As a former student-athlete in the MIAA, her familiarity with the conference and region will serve her well.
"However, it is her core values and leadership traits that impress me most and give me tremendous confidence that she will be a success."
Boswell comes to MSSU after spending the last two seasons as an assistant coach at Midwestern State University in Texas. She helped the Mustangs to a 12-5-3 record that included a trip to the Lone Star Conference Tournament as well as a bid to the NCAA Tournament.
"I am excited for the opportunity to come back to the state I grew up in and do what I love the most," Boswell said in a release. "I look forward to joining the Lion family and leading this MSSU women's soccer program. I have close friends who are proud alumni of MSSU, which makes this incredible opportunity even closer to my heart."
Boswell coached four All-Lone Star Conference players at MSU, including multiple members of the Lone Star Conference All-Freshmen Team. Both Kelly Cannistra and Nicole Marsolek were named All-Region in 2021.
Prior to her stint at MSU, Boswell spent a year on the coaching staff at Drury University. She previously worked as the assistant women's soccer coach at Rose State College in Midwest City, Oklahoma for four years.
During her time there, the Raiders finished as district runners-up in 2017 before winning the Region II Championship in 2018 and earning an NJCAA national ranking. Boswell helped develop an All-American goalkeeper at RSC in 2017 and an All-American forward in 2018.
Boswell was born in Germany but grew up in St. Robert, Missouri and later graduated from Waynesville (Mo.) High School where she was a four-year starter on the soccer team.
She played two years for Neosho County Community College in Kansas where she was a two-year starter and team captain. Boswell earned KJCCC All-Conference honors in 2009 while also being named an Academic All-American.
Boswell transferred to Northeastern State in Oklahoma following her sophomore season at Neosho. With the RiverHawks, Boswell was a two-year starter and was recognized for her excellence in the classroom as a two-time member of the MIAA Academic Honor Roll.
Following her playing career, she spent two seasons as a graduate assistant coach at the University of Sioux Falls in South Dakota.
Boswell graduated from Northeastern State with a degree in physical education in 2012 and earned a masters degree in educational administration from Sioux Falls in 2015.
"I want to thank Athletic Director Rob Mallory, the search committee and every coach and athletic staff member I interacted with throughout the interviewing process," Boswell said. "I am excited to get started in moving this program forward in a direction that will make Missouri Southern proud."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.