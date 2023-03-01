The Association of Christian College Athletics national tournament tipped off on Wednesday and both Ozark Christian College teams began it against Free Lutheran Bible College in Joplin on OCC's campus.
The Ambassadors won both contests by a long margin. The women took their game 82-38 and the men 106-59.
The OCC men (21-9) set the inside of the Multipurpose Building on fire as it saw six players score double-digit points. Aason Cross led the way with 21 and Joel Pugh added 17 while Tyler Alarid scored 16 more. Danny Foster (12), Dillon Bycroft (12) and AJ Collins (11) were also in double figures.
Final shooting percentages were 58.3% overall and 48.5% from beyond the arc. The Ambassadors cruised to the win in the second half after leading 61-37 at intermission.
FLBC fell to 7-18 with the loss and was led by Andrew Carlson's 23 points and Micah Moan's 10.
The OCC women (23-4) didn't make shots at a high rate but they put up 93 total attempts to make up for it. It was led by a 22-point performance from freshman Reagan Etzel and 20 more from Lydia Pipins. Emmary Williams and Brooke Nice added 15 and 10 points, respectively.
The Ambassadors jumped out to 28-7 lead after one quarter of play and never looked back.
FLBC's top scorer, and only one with 10 or more points, was Katie Strommen with 10. Strommen added 13 rebounds for the game's only double-double.
The women play Southwestern Adventist on Thursday at 6:15 p.m. in the second round. Southwestern is 5-17 this year and lost to Kansas Christian on Wednesday.
The Ambassadors are without key contributor and starter, Makenzie Purinton for the remainder of the season. Purinton went down with an injury to her ACL, MCL and meniscus during the conference championship game two weeks ago.
The men advance to play Kansas Christian on Thursday at 8 p.m. in the semifinals of the ACCA tournament.
