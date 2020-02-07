James Boyd feared his lifelong pursuit of a college football career was doomed.
The standout defensive lineman for Joplin High School was well on his way to having multiple options for the next level by the time his senior campaign had arrived. As a junior, he was one of the Eagles’ top defenders with 60 tackles, three sacks and three forced fumbles as an all-conference and all-area performer. His prep finale seemed destined to be even better as he averaged nine tackles per game through the first two weeks of his senior season.
With a 6-foot-2, 225-pound frame, his mobility and athleticism make him a prep prospect that can garner the attention of many collegiate coaches. Not too long ago, that was the case.
But things suddenly changed on a fateful Friday night in mid-September. Just one quarter into a pivotal Week 3 clash with Carthage, Boyd suffered a torn ACL that brought an abrupt end to his high school career.
The conversations with college programs, Division II and NAIA included, quickly began to diminish.
“Tears were definitely shed,” Boyd said. “Just from knowing other players from around here — big prospects that have been through the same injury — you know that there’s the chance you won’t recover from it the way you’re supposed to. There’s also the realization that you might not get recruited because of it. It was tough to just maintain hope and do everything I could to recover.”
But Boyd managed to maintain that hope as he poured much of his time and effort into his rehabilitation, which is still ongoing. For months, he questioned if it was all worth it as he began to fall off the radar of college after college. Boyd estimates that five colleges lost interest in him almost immediately in the wake of his injury. Division II Harding (Searcy, Ark.) was one program that offered Boyd a scholarship, but that offer was pulled by late-January.
Then Missouri Southern head coach Jeff Sims walked into Joplin High School one morning and presented Boyd with a resolution.
“Southern wasn’t really on my radar, but then Coach Sims came to the high school to talk to a couple of us,” Boyd said. “That’s how I became acquainted with him, and it felt good to know there was a college coach who still believed in me. That talk led to more talks, and then I got offered. It felt right, and I couldn’t pass it up.”
“James Boyd was an impact player on a high school football team, and unfortunately he got hurt,” Sims said during MSSU’s Signing Day press conference Thursday inside the North Endzone Facility. “A lot of coaches drop those players off. But when we’re fortunate enough to have that type of talent locally, we want to get them here so they have a chance to develop and prove people wrong.
“What I said to James was, ‘Come here and show them who you are. Let us develop you from where you’re at now to being a beast.’”
Boyd was one of three area athletes named to Southern’s 44-player signing class on Thursday, joining Joplin teammate Garrett Landis, a kicker who set the MSHSAA record for most PATs, and Aurora offensive lineman Clayton Cordova, a two-time all-conference awardee and team captain for the Houn’ Dawgs.
“I got to know James, and James was appreciative of this opportunity,” Sims said. “And I believe in the next four years he’s going to go out there and pay us back with work ethic and effort.”
“Coach Sims and the rest of the staff at Missouri Southern, they’re showing a lot of faith in me,” Boyd said. “It means a lot, and I want to do everything I possibly can to take advantage of the opportunity they’re giving me. I’m just excited, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”
IN-STATE TALENT
The Southern signing class boasts 25 student-athletes from the state of Missouri. According to Sims, it’s the largest class on record of in-state recruits.
“We are Missouri Southern State University, and when we compete against other colleges, they like to call us Joplin Junior College,” Sims said. “Well, we’re not Joplin Junior College. We are here to serve the state of Missouri, and there are some students in the state who are really excited about what’s going on on this campus.”
“We recruited Missouri hard,” MSSU recruiting coordinator Daniel McKinney said. “That was one of our primary focuses, to try and keep our talented student-athletes home.”
Among the Show-Me State recruits are 18 players from the St. Louis area. Three of which come from Class 2 state champion Lutheran North High School in Ryan Merriweather (DL/OL), Roni Rutledge (RB/LB) and Jordan Smith (WR). Another high-profile signee is Chaminade High School product Loren Fortune, who accounted for 1,770 rushing yards, 1,340 receiving yards and 36 total touchdowns despite an injury-riddled prep career.
“When we talk about Chaminade High School, that’s one of the elite academic schools in St. Louis,” Sims said. “We’re talking about Lutheran North (too). These are young men that are getting quality educations, and they’re winners all across the board. We’re excited that not only did we sign these guys, but we signed guys from winning schools like Lutheran North and winning schools like Joplin High School.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.