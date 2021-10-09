JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Southern offense rolled on Saturday as the Lions claimed a 52-32 win over Lincoln at Dwight T. Reed Stadium.
The triumph lifted Southern to 2-4 in its MIAA football campaign and marked the program’s third victory under head coach Atiba Bradley, who took the helm last spring.
The Lions amassed 567 yards of total offense and benefitted from a standout performance by senior wide receiver Brian Boyd Jr., who hauled in five passes for 169 yards and three touchdowns.
Boyd averaged 33.8 yards per reception and had his longest gain go for 72 yards. He became the first MSSU player to record three touchdown receptions in a game since Landon Zerkel accomplished the feat against Lincoln in 2011, and he also tied Glen Watson (1980) for the program’s ninth-most receiving yards in a single game.
And the historic offensive figures didn’t end there.
MSSU quarterback Dawson Herl completed 12 of 20 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns, making him the first Southern freshman since Adam Hinspeter (2005) to record three TDs through the air in a single game.
MSSU’s Chris Boudreaux had three catches for 55 yards, including a long of 31 yards.
Southern also had three running backs record a touchdown in Josh Mercer, Jeremy Brown and Nathan Glades. Mercer finished with a team-high 119 yards on seven carries, while Brown and Glades recorded 67 and 55 yards, respectively, on the ground.
Defensively, linebacker Richard Jordan Jr. led MSSU with 11 tackles, a half sack and three tackles for loss. Colton Winder had seven stops, while Nick Kruse had 1 1/2 sacks. Dylan Bolden picked up his sixth interception of the year and went 21 yards on the return for a touchdown that put the Lions up 31-6 midway through the second quarter.
MSSU jumped out of the gate with four straight scores to take a 24-0 lead by the 13:51-mark of the second quarter. A 2-yard TD run by Glades opened the scoring and was followed by a 42-yard field goal by Nick Williams and then back-to-back touchdown passes of 39-plus yards from Herl to Boyd.
A 9-yard touchdown run by Brown widened the Southern lead to 38-12 by halftime.
The Lions had two more scores in the second half — a 61-yard touchdown run by Mercer and then a 72-yard touchdown reception by Boyd — to go up 52-20 with 13:57 remaining in the contest.
For Lincoln (0-5), quarterback Zamar Brake completed 19 of 30 passes for 251 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Charles Johnson was his top target as he hauled in two catches for 101 yards and a touchdown.
Hosea Franklin led Lincoln on the ground with 140 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.
Southern plays host to Central Missouri next Saturday at 4 p.m. in Joplin.
