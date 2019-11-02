Carthage volleyball player Alexa Boyle and Seneca football player Trey Wilson have been named Globe high school athletes of the week for the week ending Oct. 26.
ALEXA BOYLE
Boyle, a senior outside hitter, posted big numbers in two matches.
She had 10 kills and nine digs in a two-set loss against Webb City on Oct. 22. Two nights later she recorded 29 kills and 10 digs in Carthage's five-set victory at Bentonville, Arkansas.
"Something I've been saying basically all season is she's a workhorse, and she keeps our team and holds our team to the highest standard possible," coach Olivia Cooley said. "She expects that from her teammates and she brings that every single day in practice and in matches. We're proud of the season that she had for us this year."
Boyle, who has verbally committed to Pittsburg State, had 389 kills and a .313 hitting percentage this season. A three-year starter, Boyle's career numbers are 989 kills, .341 hitting percentage and 567 digs.
"She has a high volleyball IQ," Cooley said. "She is a six-rotation player, just as effective on the back row as she is the front row."
Last week it was announced that Boyle has been named to the AVCA all-region team.
TREY WILSON
Wilson, a 205-pound senior running back, ran for 310 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries in Seneca's 34-27 victory over McDonald County on Oct. 25.
His touchdown runs covered 74, 47, 45 and 49 yards. He also saw some action on defense at outside linebacker and in the line.
"He's been a starter for three years, and I think his three biggest games have been games that been in mud and when it's gotten cooler outside," coach Ryan McFarland said. "I don't know if that had something to do with it or not.
"First off, he works extremely hard. An impressive thing about him is he's rushed for 100 yards in every game we've had this year, and he's only had more than 20 carries in a game one time. So it's not like he gets 25, 30 carries a game. He's averaging 17 carries a game on the season. We've really held off some stuff to try and save for district (playoffs). We used some of that stuff last week, and we've tried to keep him fresh the last couple of weeks just so he's 100 percent healthy going into district. Fortunately for us right now, he is."
In nine regular-season games Wilson had 149 carries for 1,295 yards and 15 touchdowns.
COACHES CAN NOMINATE athletes of the week by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Please attach a close up head and shoulders shot of the athlete to the email. Awards on Nov. 3 will be based on performances from Oct. 28-Nov. 2
