By the late 1920s professional golf exhibition matches were becoming extremely popular.
Oak Hill pro Horton Smith played in several of those memorable matches, a few of them occurred in Joplin. These golfing events would resonate forever in the minds of the spectators who witnessed golfing history. They were special moments that would be told and retold for generations.
On October 10, 1928, an exciting golf exhibition took place at Oak Hill. One hundred-and-fifty people paid a gallery fee of $1 to watch Ed Dudley and Horton Smith play two rounds of golf.
The match was all square after 33 holes. Dudley birdied the next hole while Smith settled for par. Dudley won the bragging rights edging Smith by one stroke.
A dinner followed the match. Dudley and Smith were honored during the evening. The event was an appreciation gesture to thank the two pros for representing Joplin in a classy manner.
The golf match proved to be so successful that Oak Hill officials immediately sent an invitation to Johnny Farrell and Gene Sarazen, requesting that they play against Horton Smith and Ed Dudley for $1,000. Oak Hill member Lucious P. Buchanan guaranteed the $1,000 purse.
Buchanan began his career in the Tri-State Mining District at the very bottom of the occupational ladder as a grub steak shoveler. Over the years he amassed one of the largest individual fortunes from mining lead and zinc in the region.
During the depths of the Great Depression, he established the Joplin Stockyards after procuring 80 acres northeast of Joplin, adjacent to the corner of Range Line and Newman Road. The Joplin Stockyards quickly became one of the largest truck-in yards in the Midwest.
Buchanan’s estate eventually became the site of the Missouri Southern State University campus. His home was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2016. Today it is the university’s Alumni Center.
Gene Sarazen was unable to play in the $1,000 match. His replacement was Walter Hagen. Hagen was already a golfing superstar having won four British Opens (1924, 1925, 1926 and 1927), two United States Opens (1914 and 1919), and four PGA Championships (1924, 1925, 1926 and 1927).
Hagen was no stranger to Joplin.
This was his second time playing Oak Hill. He had previously played in an exhibition match with Joe Kirkwood. During the summer of 1922 Hagen partnered with Kirkwood barnstorming the country playing in 125 exhibition matches. Hagen and Kirkwood lost their match to Dudley and Ted Longworth.
Hagen’s partner, Johnny Farrell, had a tremendous 1927 season winning six golf tournaments in a row. In 1928 he won the U S Open and was named “Best Dressed Golfer” by Rodman Wannamaker. Also referred to as “Handsome Johnny,” Farrell would play in the first three Ryder Cup matches (impressive 6-1-1 record), assist five United States Presidents with their golf game, and be one of the first to host a golf television program in the 1950s.
The much-anticipated day showcasing four of golf’s heavyweights had arrived.
On the cold, windy, Sunday afternoon of October 28, 1928, golfing history was made at Oak Hill. The two Oak Hill pros defeated Hagen and Farrell. Both Dudley and Smith made birdie putts on No. 1.
This gave the Dudley/Smith team a 1 up advantage since their opponents finished the hole with pars. From that point on the Dudley and Smith duo never relinquished the lead.
Over 500 spectators watched this classic. The enthusiastic fans were allowed to encircle the greens when the legendary golfers putted. A lady in the gallery received an unexpected special treat. Hagen on the ninth hole, hit his second shot into her jacket pocket.
That December, Oak Hill club members attended a banquet. They passed a special vote of appreciation to Buchanan for financing the exhibition match. They also watched a “moving picture” of the event. The highlight reel was filmed by mega Joplin baker August Junge.
Capturing this exhibition on film was a brilliant move. Unfortunately, no one knows where or if this movie reel still exists. However, one iconic image remains, thanks to Joplinite Roy L. Cline.
Cline is the superhero who captured and recorded those golfing greats in a timeless photograph that gives us a rare glimpse at four PGA Hall of Famers in their prime. This historic image is as powerful today as when it was taken in 1929.
Nearly a year later after “The Match,” on October 8, 1929, Smith and Hagen played in another exhibition match at Oak Hill. This time the gallery admission was $2. To add some local flavor Ren Smith and local amateur Leonard Ott rounded out the foursome.
The Smith brothers beat Hagen and Ott 3 and 2. Horton shot the lowest round of the day with a 70. Hagen shot a respectable 72. Ren posted a 77 and Ott brought up the rear finishing his round with a 78.
An estimated gallery of 200 witnessed the golf match. Included in the gallery was Perry Smith, the proud father of Horton and Ren. Springfield Country Club pro Neil Crose was also present. Crose mentored and encouraged Smith during his early golfing career. After the match, seventy guests attended a dinner in the dining room at Oak Hill.
Horton Smith and Hagen played golf the following day in Springfield in front of a crowd of 1,400. During this time a special Horton Smith Invitational Tournament was held for the local amateurs at Oak Hill. Sixteen-year-old John Hill Walker won the first prize a set of Walter Hagen irons valued at $84.50
In 1929 Walter Hagen and Smith traveled throughout the United States playing in a blur of matches.
Smith is quoted in Will Grimsley’s book Golf Its History, People & Events saying, “We played as many as five or six exhibitions a week. Once we had 11 straight matches around Michigan, Indiana and Ohio. . . Another time, we played 33 consecutive days across Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Utah and Idaho.”
On January 1, 1930, Ren Smith became the head pro at Oak Hill. The position had been recently vacated by his brother. Horton accepted the head pro job at the prestigious Cragston Yacht and Country Club in New York.
A New York syndicate began converting the former J. P. Morgan estate one year earlier. The Cragston Club formally opened on August 3, 1930, with 250 members and guests.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.