In February 1938, the Globe covered a story on “Cricket,” the small terrier that became a goodwill ambassador at the golf course clubhouse. The friendly mascot arrived at the course in 1937.
During this time an odd story appeared in the Globe concerning Horton Smith’s mental state. The story was titled “Special to the Globe” dated March 8, 1938. It read, “Horton Smith is as sound as can be and physically perfect, but “nervously tired” from a strenuous golf campaign of the last 10 years.”
While at home in Springfield, Mo., Smith received an examination from Dr. Roche W. Hogeboom. Dr. Hogeboom stated, “He’s just nervously tired of it all and needs a change. He knows all that but just wanted to be told about it.”
The good doctor prescribed, “He needs loosening up. Gym work would be good for him. Some recreation aside from golf.”
Regardless of Dr. Hogeboom’s diagnosis, Horton Smith failed to win in 1938. Meanwhile, Ky Laffoon seemed less nervous winning twice the Cleveland Open and the Miami International Four Ball. Laffoon teamed with Dick Metz at the Miami tourney. For the year, Metz had three second place finishes.
By 1938 all players on the PGA Tour were confined to 14 clubs. USGA Rule 4 covers the equipment that players are permitted to use. In 1936 the governing bodies of the USGA & R&A adopted the 14-club limit. This rule went into effect in 1938.
On the first day of spring, Springfield Horton Smith competitor, Leroy Trotter, hit the first hole-in-one for the year at Schifferdecker. Witnessing his ace at the sixth hole was playing partner Herman Keiser. Two days later, on March 23, 1938 Lloyd Wadkins holed out with a seven iron at No. 5 from 119 yards at Oak Hill. This was Wadkins’ third hole-in-one. His two previous aces were at Schifferdecker.
In March of 1938, the Globe mentioned that Lloyd Wadkins would play in the Kansas City Open which was offering $5,000 in cash prizes. The tournament was held in June at the Donald Ross designed Hillcrest Country Club. The tournament offered a newer concept showcasing a huge scoreboard able to accommodate 200 names. Nearly 20 miles of telephone wire were stretched over the course to tabulate up-to-date scores.
Daily gallery tickets sold for a $1.10 and increased to $1.65 for the final day. This tournament was horribly scarred due to a brutal electrical storm. During the Friday round lightning struck eight spectators. Two died, William Boyle and Edward Critchfield.
In March of 1938, Neosho Golf Course became the first in the region offering a night lit driving range.
On May 24, 1938, Globe sports scribe Porter Wittich opined about the past and a new world where golfers were shooting regularly in the 70s. “Not so many years ago it used to be news when a golfer went out and cracked 90 over the now old Schifferdecker golf course. Back in the days when nothing but a shack and a pro stood atop the hill where the present modern clubhouse now stands.
“That was when beginners were learning to keep a straight left arm, their eyes on the ball and learning the secret of the follow through.”
“And no longer are scores in the 80s something to get excited about. The boys are digging down into the low 70s with regularity.” Wittich concludes, “the better clubs and balls just may have something to do with lower scores.”
Matches between the best players of Oak Hill and the best of Schifferdecker were played in June. The tournament was sponsored by the Globe and Joplin News Herald. It was reported that a handsome trophy went to the winner.
The 1938 annual Horton Smith matches were played in Joplin. The previous year the matches were divided, half played one weekend in Joplin and the other half played the following weekend in Springfield. The Joplin team lost in 1937 and had not held the trophy cup since the matches began. The Springfield team won in 1938 with a talented team that featured Gene Sallee, Dave Woodruff, Bill Stewart and Walter Thomas.
Rounding out 1938 nearly 20,000 green fees were purchased at Schifferdecker. Only the year 1930 surpassed 1938 when 40,000 green fees were sold. Green fees remained at 35 cents. August continued to be the busiest month. The revenue for August was $1,316.70 an increase of over $300 from the previous year. In July new electric fans were purchased for the locker rooms and club house.
Oak Hill annual membership dues were raised to $76. Their Senior membership rate was $43. Paul Smith replaced Oak Hill golf pro Lloyd Wadkins after he resigned during the fall of 1938. Paul Smith, a former pro at Webb City and an assistant pro under Bill Byrnes at Schifferdecker, took the Oak Hill head pro position.
Also in 1938, Babe Didrikson played in the Los Angeles Open. This was the first time a woman played in a PGA Tour event. She failed to make the cut.
On the professional tour Sam Snead equaled Horton Smith’s sensational eight-win season. His wins included the Bing Crosby Pro-Am, Greater Greensboro Open, Chicago Open, Canadian Open, Westchester 108 Hole Open, White Sulphur Springs Open, Inverness Invitational, and the Palm Beach Round Robin.
The Bing Crosby Pro-Am began in 1937. Leading up to WWII the tournament was played at Rancho Santa Fe Country Club near San Diego, California. Sixty-eight pros and 68 amateurs like Fred Astaire and Zeppo Marx teed up for the first Crosby Clambake.
Following the war, the tournament moved to several courses along the south side of the Monterey Peninsula. By now the event was a huge hit with an impressive A-list of Hollywood stars and professional athletes playing along golf’s greatest players.
The success of the Crosby pro-am spawned other celebrities to use their name to promote professional golf tournaments. Bob Hope, Andy Williams, Glen Campbell, Danny Thomas, Sammy Davis, Jr. and Jackie Gleason became annual PGA Tour stops.
With Crosby and Hope running tournaments the wise-cracking banter ensued.
Hope once quipped, “Bing Crosby invented the pipe, the shirt worn outside the pants, the cocked hat. He is so rich even his caddies subscribe to Fortune.”
Crosby volleyed back, “Hope invented the no body turn, the interlocking grip on the money clip, the fast backswing and a good short game — off the tee.”
Also noteworthy, Both Hope and Crosby are members of the World Golf Hall of Fame.
