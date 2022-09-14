For the first time during the 1935 season, Edna Saenger broke 80 at Schifferdecker.
On Monday, August 5, 1935, Saenger shot the lowest round for the ladies shooting back-to-back 39s for a 78. One year earlier she won the Louisiana Women’s Amateur — a title she would win three times.
In 1936 Saenger won the Fort Worth Women’s Invitational (now known as the Texas Women’s Open). Her name would be engraved into Texas golfing history with other extraordinary golfers who won the tournament like Babe Didrikson Zaharias and Betsy Rawls. Both Zaharias and Rawls would win the Texas Open multiple times.
Two days after Saenger’s record at Schifferdecker, Joplin Globe sports scribe Porter Wittich proclaimed, “One of the worst drubbing our 18-hole municipal course ever took from a foursome was suffered Wednesday (August 7, 1935) when two crack Springfield professionals took a couple Joplinites in a 36-hole match — the finish which saw par slashed to pieces, knocked into a cocked derby, (oh my sounds serious), hit for a loop or use any phrase you desire. The fact of the matter is the four linksmen chipped 24 strokes from perfect figures in 36 holes of golf, as I know every stroke was counted because there was a dime or so at stake on every hole and no putt was conceded.”
Getting past Wittich’s hyperboles, Springfield pros Herman Keiser shot rounds of 66-68 and Hayden Newton 68-68. Joplin’s Lloyd Wadkins’ scores were 67-68 and Paul Smith finished his two rounds with a 69 and a 70. During the match Wadkins’ hit a 300 yard drive on No. 11 a 527 yard par five (now No. 3) and followed it up with a beautiful 3 iron to four feet. He sunk the eagle putt.
With the 1935 year ending members of the Schifferdecker golf committee recommended green fees be raised from 25 cents to 35 cents. Leslie S. Mckee, chairman of the golf committee, reported that a deficit of well over $3,000 was accrued for the year.
Also, a men’s dress code was instituted at Schifferdecker during the spring of 1935. The new rules stated that men were no longer allowed to play golf shirtless. In addition, men were forbidden to wear shorts. The new code was simple — shirts and long pants required.
On April 21, 1935 the New York Times published an editorial concerning golf and how it was competing with church attendance on Sundays. Playing golf on the Sabbath was not always viewed positively. During the 1920s there were a few scattered examples of state legislators who tried to pass bills banning Sunday golf.
In 1935 the golf shot that was heard around the world belonged to Gene Sarazen on the final day at the Augusta National course. As the story goes, Sarazen’s ball rested on the No. 15 fairway some 250 yards from the hole. He selected a 4-wood and took out a lucky ring and rubbed it on his caddie’s head for good luck.
Sarazen remarked, “I rode into the shot with every ounce of strength I could muster.” The low flying boring shot cleared the water hazard, hit the green and rolled into the cup for an extremely rare double eagle two.
“The Shot” was the surge of adrenaline Sarazen needed to tie Craig Wood. Sarazen prevailed the next day winning in a 36-hole play-off to capture the second Masters.
Also in 1935, Mildred Didrikson recognized as the greatest woman athlete of her time, traveled on a nationwide tour with Gene Sarazen. Nicknamed “Babe” for hitting home runs at sandlot baseball games, Didrikson showed off her athletic ability by smashing drives 250 yards. Will Grimsley in his book Golf Its History People & Events details, “One of her tricks was to tee up her ball, walk back a few yards and then saunter up and hit the ball without breaking stride.”
Trick shots aside, Babe won over 30 professional golf tournaments on the ladies’ professional tour. She was the leading money winner in 1948, 1949, 1950 and 1951. She won three Women’s Opens in 1948, 1950 and 1954
Also, Babe was victorious at the British Ladies tournament at Gullane, Scotland. During the tournament she was asked, “How do you get such tremendous distance on your drives?”
The good-natured Texan replied, “I just loosen my girdle and let the ball have it!”
Babe was a shot in the arm for women’s golf. She was a terrific ambassador of the game. Golf was good to Babe as well. It was on the golf course that she met the love of her life, George Zaharias. In 1938, during an exhibition match, Babe was paired with the 300-pound professional wrestler known as “The Crying Greek from Cripple Creek.” In a short time, the two were married.
Babe was one of the founders of the Ladies Professional Golf Association in 1949. She was a legend in professional golf as a three-time Hall of Famer with membership in the LPGA Hall of Fame, World Golf Hall of Fame and PGA Hall of Fame.
One other interesting development of 1935 was the premier of a new golf ball. MIT graduate Phillip W. Young founded a rubber company in 1910 with two friends. They called their business Peabody, Young & Weeks. The company was located in Acushnet, Massachusetts before moving to New Bedford, MA.
Fast forward to 1932 Young was playing a round of golf with his dentist. On the final hole Young missed a short putt. He claimed the miss was due to an unbalanced ball. Young then asked his dentist friend to x-ray the ball to see if there were any irregularities concerning the internal composition.
The x-ray film showed the inner core was indeed off-center. Young sampled other balls and found that they were consistently manufactured with off-center cores which would lead to erratic shot making and poor putting. This exercise inspired Young to produce his own line of golf balls.
He spent the next three years perfecting his ball. By 1935 his company developed a machine that could uniformly wind rubber string around a rubber core placing it in the dead center of the golf ball. He named the ball “Titleist” noting it was the “winner” of his quest to create the best ball.
In 1935 the first ball was manufactured with the famous Titleist script. Company officials were looking for a logo when Helen Robison, an office secretary, wrote on a piece of paper the word Titleist. It is her cursive penmanship that continues to be celebrated today as one of the most recognized signatures in golf.
