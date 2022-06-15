Edward “Ed” Dudley received his big break in professional golf as the assistant pro at Rockdale Country Club in Miami, Oklahoma.
He later moved to Joplin and became the head pro at Oak Hill (Twin Hills) when Dewey Longworth resigned near the end of 1923. Longworth took a pro position at Hill Crest Golf Club in Kansas City. Ed and his wife, Ruth, resided in Joplin at 108 North Pearl.
On July 16, 1925, Dudley shot a nine-hole course record of 29 at Oak Hill. His 29 consisted of two eagles, four birdies and one lone bogey. Dudley left Oak Hill in 1926 to take a job at the Oklahoma City Country Club.
At 6-foot-4 and over 200 pounds, his nickname was “Big Ed.” Dudley won 15 times on the PGA tour. In 1929, Dudley had two wins, two seconds and one third. His wins included the Philadelphia and Pennsylvania Opens.
The majority of his wins occurred during the 1930s. He shot a course record 66 at the Shawnee Open in 1930 at the Shawnee Inn and Country Club. Dudley received $600. He then won the Pennsylvania Open. Both tournaments were won by a convincing margin of six strokes.
In 1931, Dudley earned $3,500 at the Los Angeles Open and $500 at the Western Open by beating Walter Hagen by four strokes. At the time the Western Open was considered a major championship and the LA Open offered the largest purse on the tour.
Also in 1931, at the Philadelphia Open, he received a scare while approaching the 18th green when a flash of lightning struck a club he was holding.
At the 1934 Masters Dudley established the course record with a 69 at Augusta National. He garnered $400 and finished in fifth place.
In August of 1935, Dudley won the True Temper Open in Madison, Ohio. True Temper was the brand name of the steel golf shaft the majority of the pros played. The manufacturing company was the American Fork and Hoe Company. In 1949 the company changed its name to True Temper.
During the month of January in 1937, Dudley ran away with the Sacramento Open. He made with a 15-under-par total, finishing ten strokes better than his closest competitor Harry Cooper. Dudley won $750.
For Dudley, the year 1937, was especially noteworthy with his four top 10 finishes in all four majors. This memorable feat would not be equaled until Arnold Palmer succeeded in 1960.
He played on the 1929, 1933 and 1937 United States Ryder Cup teams. At the 1937 Ryder Cup matches, Dudley and Byron Nelson won their foursomes match.
Dudley and Ralph Guldahl were the only two members of the team to go undefeated. They helped propel their team to victory and the first win for the Yanks on foreign soil. In 1949 Dudley served as the Ryder Cup Honorary Captain.
During the late 1930s, Dudley became focused in growing the game. At the annual 1938 PGA meeting held at the Morrison Hotel in Chicago, Dudley convinced the governing body to have at next year’s meeting an innovative day devoted to teaching the game by utilizing motion pictures of the leading players swings.
He believed watching the swings of the best players would provide an excellent training tool to assimilate.
One year later, Dudley and fellow touring pros Leo Diegel and Jimmy D’Angelo visited a Philadelphia Rotary Club luncheon at the Bellevue-Stratford Hotel. They demonstrated to 350 Rotarians the golf swing on stage by driving ping-pong balls into the audience.
Anyone catching a ball was entitled to a free golf lesson.
Dudley won the Wood Memorial tournament at the Jefferson Golf Club in 1939. During one of his rounds, he shot a course record of 64. Dudley finished the 1939 tour year in 18th place with winnings of $2,337.
His career reached the upper strata when he accepted the head pro position at the prestigious Augusta National Golf Club. Just imagine — from 1932 to 1957 — his daily commute was driving up Magnolia Lane.
What an amazing place for a golf pro to call his home course. Out of all the pros he encountered, golfing immortal Bobby Jones selected Ed Dudley as the first head pro at Augusta.
Always instructing others to play better golf, Dudley’s pupils included Chi Chi Rodriquez, Bob Hope, Bing Crosby and President Dwight Eisenhower. He gave Eisenhower his first lesson in 1948.
For the next 12 years, Big Ed assisted the President with his game.
Big Ed was known for his relaxed, smooth swing. Henry Cotton once called Dudley’s swing the “most beautiful” he had ever witnessed.
Another respectable PGA pro Chick Evans said Dudley was “the only man whose swing could be compared to Harry Vardon’s.” Vardon was a turn of the 19th century six-time British Open winner.
Today, two trophies bear his name — the winner of the European tour’s Order of Merit and on the PGA Tour for the player with the lowest stroke average. He also provided one of golf’s greatest and most lasting gifts — the Vardon grip.
The Vardon grip is the most widely used grip among golfers worldwide.
Adding to his impressive resume, Dudley was president of the PGA from 1942 to 1948. Dudley received several awards posthumously. He was awarded professional golf’s highest honor when he was inducted into the PGA Hall of Fame in 1964.
Dudley was introduced into the Colorado Golf Hall of Fame in 1976. His home state recognized him in the Georgia Hall of Fame in 1990 and two years later he was installed in the Philadelphia PGA Section Hall of Fame.
Noted along this awesome journey was his early connection to the Tri-State region. It is in Miami and Joplin where Dudley began his career as a professional golfer.
He would join a list of other PGA Tour players connected to our region’s golfing community.
Ed Dudley passed from heart failure in 1963. At the time, he was residing in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
