In February 1952, J.B. Skeeter Lewis, the Schifferdecker greenskeeper, planted 100 trees along the fringes of the fairways. The Globe published an article concerning the enhancement of the course.
The title of the story was “Muny’s Par 71 Gets New Teeth.” The article ends stating “Joplin’s municipal golf course is not a push-over, but a lot of hookers and slicers have found a nice lie on a bordering fairway. Those days are gone forever, the course will be the same yardage (5,851) but with teeth in its par 71.”
Also, in 1952, multi-millionaire George S. May named and established the World Championship golf tournament at his Tam O’Shanter golf club in Chicago.
This tournament offered the largest first prize for professional golfers. The 1952 tourney presented a total payout of $75,000 with first prize set at $25,000. Julius Boros won the event plus a contract to play 25 promotional exhibitions throughout the country. For each stop, Boros would receive a $1,000 per exhibition.
A year later, one of the most exciting finishes in golf occurred at the 1953 World Championship. The final round was televised.
On Sunday, August 9, 1953, Chandler Harper seemingly had the tournament won after completing his 72nd hole. Harper played in the next to last threesome and was seen on TV being congratulated for his win.
Playing in the last group were Lew Worsham, Dave Douglas and Doug Ford. Worsham’s ball was lying in the center of the fairway, 104 yards from the 18th hole.
With millions of golf fans watching Worsham’s wedge shot hit the front of the green and rolled 25 feet into the hole for an eagle 2. Worsham snatched the victory from Harper winning the grand prize of $25,000.
One other benefit from May’s contribution to professional golf was his hefty prize purse which lured international pros to his tournament. American galleries got to watch the world’s best golfers and receive an early peek at Bobby Locke, Gary Player, Peter Thompson, Bruce Crampton, Angel Miguel, Ken Nagle, Antonio Cerda, Pete Nakamura and Roberto De Vicenzo.
This international field featured players from South Africa, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Japan, Italy, Belgian and Spain.
On August 21, 1954, PGA touring professional Ed Furgol played an exhibition match at Twin Hills. This match was a follow-up to last year’s Twin Hills Jamboree staring Horton Smith and Ben Hogan.
Once again brothers, Lloyd and Art Wadkins, teamed up to play against Loddie Kempa and Furgol. Kempa was a touring pro and the 1948 National Association of Left-Handed Golfer’s Champion.
General admission to the event was “$2.25 tax included.” Furgol put on a show in front of 500 spectators. He played brilliantly shooting a course record 63. He shot a 32 on the front and a 31 on the back. The former low round was held by Art Wadkins who shot a 34/30-64 in 1951.
Furgol’s only blemish was a bogey on the par 3, 157-yard 14th hole. He birdied his last four holes in shooting the course record. Lloyd shot 67, Kempa 69 and Art finished with a two under par 70. All four players scores combined to 19 under par.
In professional golf history, Edward Joseph Furgol was an inspirational figure. He experienced a horrible fall from some playground parallel bars while attending grade school in Mills, New York.
He sustained a serious life-changing injury to his left arm. Following the accident, he was never able to straighten his left arm beyond 45 degrees, and his arm was considerably shorter than his right arm. For therapy Furgol was urged by doctors to give golf a try.
Taking his doctor’s advice, he began practicing and playing golf. He made steady improvements in his golf swing and began competing in tournaments.
In 1945, Furgol won the acclaimed North and South Amateur on the hallowed grounds of Pinehurst. Later that year he turned pro winning $167.50 at the 1945 Victory Open in Chicago. The following year he made a total of $4,281.
He described his early days struggling on the PGA Tour. “Being under constant pressure you had ups and downs. I leveled off to about $8,000 a year. Living out of a car, from tournament to tournament, never able to sock anything aside-above all, never able to win one. I was becoming a wild man, battling constantly to control my nerves. There were shattered shafts from Pebble Beach to Miami Beach.”
Nineteen-forty-seven was a breakout year for Furgol with a shared victory at the Bing Crosby Pro-Am. This was the first clambake played at Pebble Beach, Cypress Point and Monterey Peninsula Country Club.
Oddly, in this rare instance, Furgol tied George Fazio sharing the winner’s money. Sam Snead and Roger Kelly won the pro-am event. Also, in 1947 Furgol finished once in second place and three times in third place. His earnings for the year were $14,168.
In 1951, to alleviate some of the financial stress, he took a club pro position at the St. Louis Westwood Country Club. Becoming a club pro provided a steady fixed income.
His most impressive victory was the 1954 US Open at Baltusrol Golf Club. Furgol claimed an inspiring victory finishing with a 284 total. He edged Gene Littler by one stroke. This prestigious title earned him $6,000 and the 1954 PGA Player of the Year.
The US Open was televised nationally for the first time and the crowds at Baltusrol numbered in the forty thousands. After winning the US Open he appeared on the Ed Sullivan Show with boxing champion Rocky Marciano.
In the Globe, he was quoted explaining, “I wasn’t a champion for more than five minutes before the impact hit home of what it meant for a guy like me – once – embittered, frustrated, arm crippled kid, taunted and tormented – to win the United States Open.”
Furgol won six tournaments on the PGA Tour and played on the 1957 United States Ryder Cup team. At the Ryder Cup he lost his singles match to Great Britain’s Dai Rees.
In 1988, Furgol was inducted into the Michigan Golf Hall of Fame. During his induction he stated, “I didn’t win despite my handicap, but because of it just as (Ben) Hogan came back from that automobile accident and Babe Zaharias came back from a cancer operation.”
One of the more intriguing aspects of Furgol’s success was his swing. He disproved one of golf’s sacred rules for right-handed golfers of keeping a straight left arm. Further confounding the principled traditionalists, he hit every shot using his right hand.
During the summer of 1954 two 63s were shot at Schifferdecker. On June 25, 1954, Harold Kirk shot a 63 in a qualifying round for the Tri-State tourney and so did Dave Dennis. After 36 holes, both Dennis and Speck Riggs, were tied at 135.
Dennis, the 27-year-old former Kansas State Amateur Champion and the 1950 Big Seven Conference (later referred to as the Big Eight) collegiate holder, won in a sudden death playoff. For his victory he received a brand new wrist watch.
Meanwhile, Riggs protested earlier requesting the only way to determine a true winner was to play an 18-hole match. Riggs request was denied and he instead received the second-place prize of an automobile tire. One would hope that was a misprint in the Globe — surely the prize was for at least two tires?
