An exhibition match featuring Ralph Guldahl was held at Schifferdecker on Wednesday, September 27, 1939. This was not his first visit to Joplin as he visited our community nearly a decade earlier with Ben Hogan in an exhibition match at Oak Hill.
Nineteen-thirty-nine was a successful year for Guldahl with wins at the Masters, Greensboro Open and the Dapper Dan Open.
The Dapper Dan Open was one of the earlier tour events that raised money for charity. Dapper Dan Charities of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was founded in 1936. Guldahl also teamed up with Sam Snead to win the Miami-Biltmore Four Ball matches in Miami, Florida.
One hundred-and-eighty spectators paid $1 to witness Guldahl shoot 32/34 – 66. He tallied six birdies on his score card. The Globe reported that Guldahl was hitting 300-yard drives during the competition. His teammate, Johnny Robison, from Miami, Oklahoma, had recently won the 8th annual Mineral Belt championship at Baxter Springs.
The Guldahl and Robison team played Lloyd Wadkins and Paul Smith. Guldahl’s team won 1 up in their best ball match. Wadkins played well, shooting a 68. His golf partner finished under par with a 70. Robison, the lone amateur in the group, shot a 78.
The Globe reported Wadkins hit the shot of the day on the 3rd hole, a 285 yard par four (No. 10 today). His laser-accurate drive finished just two feet from the hole. He sunk the putt for the only eagle of the day. Guldahl navigated the Schifferdecker greens well with seven one-putt greens, but Wadkins led the field with eight.
Following the match Guldahl spent 45 minutes giving golf instructions and advice. One person from the crowd asked him, “How do you cure a shank?” His dry reply, “just lay off golf for a month.” However, his best quote of the day and sage counsel, “All that matters is the next shot.”
Guldhal had a working relationship with Wilson Staff. As a Wilson Staff representative, he was paid to play public golf exhibitions like the one in Joplin.
Guldahl was introduced to the game as a caddie at Lakewood Country Club in Dallas, at the age of 11. In 1929 he won the Dallas City Championship as an amateur and led his high school team to a state championship. Yearning to turn pro, Guldhal skipped his graduation to play in the Texas Open. He finished in 11th place, accepted the $87.50 in prize money and turned pro.
He was one of the preeminent players in the mid to late 1930s to play on the PGA Tour. At the age of 20 he won his first tournament, the Santa Monica Open. Guldahl won the Arizona Open in 1932 and two years later, the Westwood Golf Club Championship. At the end of 1934 he experienced a major slump, losing his swing and nerve.
His frustration continued and he took a break in 1935. He returned in 1936 after countless hours of practice. The practice paid handsome dividends as he led the 1936 PGA Tour in scoring average with a 71.63. Guldahl won three consecutive Western Opens 1936, 1937, and 1938. At the time the Western Open was considered a major tournament. For his outstanding play he was selected as a member of the 1937 American Ryder Cup Team.
Also in 1937, he won his first US Open and then followed it up with a second one. The back-to-back Open wins in 1937 and 1938 placed him in an elite class of golfers.
His 1937 Open win played at Oakland Hills, (near Detroit) was one for the early record books. Up to then no player had ever shot par or better for all four rounds.
The 1938 Open would never be forgotten by another golfer, Ray Ainsley. Ray took 19 strokes on the par-4 16th hole during his second round. He seemed to be captivated with a creek that meandered through the Cherry Hills Country Club in Denver, Colorado.
For nearly a half hour Ainsley lashed at his ball finally reaching the green in seventeen strokes.
After consecutive second place finishes at the Masters, Guldahl finally broke through with a victory in 1939. His four round 279 score would remain as the lowest winning score until Claude Harmon tied it in 1948. In 1953 Ben Hogan would best both players with a 274 total.
After his astounding feat of winning consecutive US Opens and a Masters, he hit another wall. He took a second break during WWII and did not return until 1948. This time he analyzed his swing using photos he pieced together from his play at the Masters. He never figured out his swing flaw and retired from the PGA Tour in 1950.
Golf is a maddening game. Just when you think you have it figured out, the demons arrive.
According to Eddie Loos it boils down to the “Eight Inch Golf Course.” Loos arrived at these dimensions by taking a ruler and measuring his head from back to front. He knew that every shot hit begins at the human brain in the mind before the physical process begins.
It is the state of mind and ability to see the shot before the swing that determines success from failure. We are blessed to have an astounding computer in our brain, but sometimes we simply over think it or we allow negative thoughts to rule the process. Mental baggage scars from the past creep in our thinking and help determine the outcome. Or as Tommy Bolt once stated, “The mind messes up more shots than the body.”
Edward Wallace Neal Loos, also referred to as “Eddie Two Putt,” was a golfing pioneer that played during the early development of the PGA Tour. He won three times and finished second ten times from 1916 to 1929. Tommy Bolt won fifteen times on the PGA Tour, primarily during the 1950s.
After quitting competitive golf, Guldahl tried selling automobiles. The story goes he was not much of a salesman, selling only one car to himself.
He moved to Los Angeles and began giving golf lessons. Interestingly, this is how he met his wife, Laverne, by giving her a lesson on the driving range. Laverne accompanied her husband on the course during the 1939 Schifferdecker golf exhibition.
In 1961 he became head pro at the Braemar Country Club, near Los Angeles. He retired as the pro emeritus from Braemar in 1978.
He wrote a book, Groove Your Golf, which was a book full of still photos of his swing. Readers could use it as a flip book as though it was a moving picture.
For his outstanding golfing achievements Guldahl was an easy selection into the PGA Golf Hall of Fame and the World Golf Hall of Fame.
Guldahl’s professional golfing career would be remembered for his extraordinary peaks and valleys. When asked by a member of the Joplin gallery what he thought of golf. Guldahl summed it up in five words, “Golf is a tough game.”
Amen to that.
