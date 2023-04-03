Joan Chittenden has been an eyewitness to Masters history since 1959. What a remarkable feat, to be present on those storied grounds observing the world’s greatest golfers compete over the last 64 years.
Growing up in the area, somewhere around the age of 8 or 9, Joan became interested in golf. She began following professional golf as she watched Ben Hogan practice at the Carthage Golf Course. She greatly admired his grit and determination following his near-fatal car crash in 1949 and became even more impressed when he won the U. S. Open the following year. Joan still fondly recalls watching Hogan play his last Masters.
Joan Erwin grew up in Carthage, Missouri, and is a proud graduate of Carthage High School’s Class of 1954. Joan married Bud Chittenden. They moved to Columbia, Missouri, where Bud graduated from the University of Missouri with a mechanical engineer’s degree.
The Chittenden’s then relocated to Aiken, South Carolina, in 1959. Bud began working as a mechanical engineer for Dupont. The leadership of Dupont encouraged their employees to become more involved in their community. They suggested the Chittenden’s support the local golf tournament known as the Masters. The couple lived just ten miles from Augusta.
Joan’s Masters journey began when they paid $10 each for a 1959 Masters tournament entrance badge. Joan remembers that $20 “was a lot of money at the time.”
Through the years Joan has perfected her annual Masters’ golf day ritual. Each day she arrives at the entrance gates at 5 a.m. This early start allows her to be one of the first spectators to step on the beautifully manicured grounds at Augusta National. After entering she then walks to the farthest distance, on the back nine, to her favorite spot on the golf course near the No. 12 tee box. For over six decades Joan has occupied a front-row chair witnessing golf’s premier players play one of the trickiest par 3s in the world.
Joan’s seat is one of the best spectator seats in all of golf. This familiar setting feels like home to Joan after occupying it for so long. Through the years she has developed close friendships with fellow spectators who also make this spot their nesting space. She says, “Everybody knows me, and I know most of them.”
Every year Joan looks forward to the staple of time-honored foods offered at the tournament site. She declares, “The pimento cheese and egg salad sandwiches at $1.50 each cannot be beat.” And her choice of beverage is “water.”
As time has evolved, so have the spectators. Joan remembers the days when the galleries at Augusta National knew golf and understood the game.
“Now people show up merely to cross off their bucket list," she said.
Joan’s favorite tournament was the 1986 Masters when Jack Nicklaus, at the age of 46, won his 18th major. This win was symbolic in so many ways. Nicklaus won his sixth green jacket, a record that has yet to be broken. On the back nine Nicklaus shot a blistering 30 to edge Tom Kite and Greg Norman by one stroke.
At the young age of 86, Joan still enjoys going in the clubhouse and strolling the majestic grounds during breaks.
At 64 years and counting, Joan will be attending this year’s Masters. She has got her badge and is ready to roll. So, while we are watching the Masters, look for Joan when the cameras are focused at No. 12.
I asked Joan if she has been to any other professional golf tournaments and she responded, “Yes, I have. But once you have been to the Masters there is no other tournament like it.”
I say Amen-corner to that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.