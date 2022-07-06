In March of 1928 Charles Mathews was selected as the head pro at Schifferdecker Golf Course.
A former golf pro at Mission Hills in Kansas City, Mathews replaced pro Tom Dickson. Dickson resigned to take a pro position in Muskogee, Okla. Two other pros applied for Dickson’s job — Oak Hill pro Ky Laffoon, and Clifford Crabtree, a former assistant to Joplin municipal pro Ted Longworth.
Mathews was a green specialist at a public golf course in New York. He began his career at Fairview Country Club in Tuckahoe, NY. Mathews relocated to Kansas City where he worked for a time with the Kansas City Country Club, then Mission Hills and later Oakwood.
Mathews stint in Joplin was short-lived. His replacement, William J. Byrnes of Oklahoma City, brought stability to the Schifferdecker golf pro position. Byrnes would be a clubhouse fixture for 19 years.
In 1910 Byrnes was introduced to golf as a caddy in New York. Before residing in Joplin, he conducted a golf school in Oklahoma City during the winter and worked as an assistant pro at the Oklahoma City Golf and Country Club. Byrnes also worked for a time at Hillcrest Golf Club in Kansas City.
His son, Bill Jr., was gracious to allow our community to use his outstanding black and white photos that are prominently displayed in the Schifferdecker clubhouse.
Many of the photographs were taken by Joplin’s master image maker Murwin Mosler. In 2007 the Joplin Historical & Mineral Museum staff proudly hung the large formatted photos to further accentuate Schifferdecker’s amazing history.
Bill Byrnes, Sr. also had a hand in laying out a nine-hole course in Webb City. In June of 1933 Hatten Farms Golf Club opened for play. Amos Davis Hatten made a fortune in zinc mining in Jasper County and Ottawa County, Oklahoma. His Emma Gordon Mine was a prolific ore producer, requiring seven active mills to keep up with the workload.
The Hatten golf course was located on 80 acres southeast of Broadway and College streets. Par was set at 35. Three of the par fours were under 300 yards in length.
The course was designed by committee with Byrnes, Leonard Ott, Paul Smith (Hatton Farm pro) and Charles Mathews. Green fees were 25 cents. The greens were touted as the largest sand greens in the district.
The sand greens harken back to the earlier days of golf in the region. Sand greens needed different attention than grass greens. There was a disciplined process in utilizing the sand greens. Each day the sand was raked in a circle.
After that a single designated putting path was determined. It was then graded smooth with a pipe from a couple of feet directly in back of the cup to the periphery of the green.
When the ball lands on a sand green, the player does not have the luxury to putt from that spot. Instead, he must pace off to determine his distance from the hole. He then places the ball to an equivalent distance on the smooth flat putting lane and putts from there.
Three time U. S. Open champion and five time Ryder Cup team member Hale Irwin cut his teeth putting on sand greens at the Baxter Springs golf course. Irwin, who was born June 3, 1945 at Joplin’s St. John’s Hospital, learned to play golf on those small sand greens at Baxter Springs eventually breaking 70 at the age of 14.
The Baxter Springs Golf and Country Club nine-hole golf course opened in 1926. Club dues at that time were 75 cents per month.
The game of golf continued to gain popularity which was further amplified in a Joplin Globe editorial dated November 23, 1928, titled “The Merits of Golf.”
"In America there are thousands and thousands of middle-aged and elderly men who have profited tremendously from chasing white balls over undulating meadows. This excellent outdoor game has not only added a dozen years or more to the lives of thousands, but it has addressed increased energy and efficiency and capacity at the same time.
Businessmen who have the time and opportunity to play golf are made more capable in their daily work. They digest their food better, their blood is pure, they think more clearly and with greater ease — which means they do more thinking."
Well dressed, personable, with two years of college at Missouri State Teachers in Springfield, Horton Smith took the club pro position at Oak Hill in 1928.
While playing out of Oak Hill, Smith won twice on the PGA Tour — the Oklahoma City Open and Catalina Island Open. Former Oak Hill pro Ed Dudley won the Southern California Pro.
After two wins in 1928 Smith dominated the PGA Tour one year later. He remarkably won eight tournaments and had six second-place finishes. His year in 1929 would go down as one of the best in the history of professional tournament play.
The year was good for Ed Dudley as well. Dudley won twice — the Pennsylvania and Philadelphia Open Championships.
In April 1929 the Globe allowed its readers to get a behind-the-scene conversation involving Walter Hagen and Horton Smith. In the article Hagen advises Smith to keep his job at Oak Hill.
He tells Smith, “I’d stay in Joplin for another year. You’re young Horton. You have all the time you will ever need to capitalize on your skill. In Joplin you can take all the time you want to practice and you can map out your own affairs.”
The fact of the matter was Hagen was right. Golf pros needed a home base with so few tour tournaments available. Oak Hill was a good soft pillow for Smith to rest upon.
Smith heeded Hagen’s advice as the Globe reported on July 2, 1929. In the article Smith signed up for another year at Oak Hill.
He stated, “Joplin gave me my start and I shall always feel grateful for it. I could spend the remainder of my life in various countries, but I never could rid myself of my love for Missouri. I’m a Missourian, now and forever more, regardless of where my business connections take me in the future.
"Traveling about the country competing in major tournaments is fine. I like it, but the fact that I’m realizing my ambition in my golf game certainly is not going to cause me to forget that part of the country and friends which are dearest to me. Missouri my home state, business or no business.”
Joplin was the beneficiary of Smith’s decision by having “the hottest golfer in the world” residing in Joplin.
